Press Releases WCA/BCMA Press Release

Receive press releases from WCA/BCMA: By Email RSS Feeds: WCA Presents "Contractor Purchases" Webinar

Milwaukee, WI, March 04, 2021 --(



- Tax requirements for General Purchases, Supplies, Motor Vehicles, Equipment

- Tax treatment for materials used in providing Real Property Construction Activities vs. Sales of or service to Personal Property



This Webinar will be held on March 9 at 1:00 PM Central Time. At the low cost of $49 per person per session. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation. FYI, this webinar is part of A Series Of 5, One-Hour On-Line Webinar Based Classes.



The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit https://wcacredit.org/event/real-vs-personal-property-class1-2/. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-289.1221 Milwaukee, WI, March 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- This extensive program is designed Specifically For Contractors who are required to incorporate these law requirements into processes for managing the sales & use tax reporting. This Webinar learning experience includes:- Tax requirements for General Purchases, Supplies, Motor Vehicles, Equipment- Tax treatment for materials used in providing Real Property Construction Activities vs. Sales of or service to Personal PropertyThis Webinar will be held on March 9 at 1:00 PM Central Time. At the low cost of $49 per person per session. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation. FYI, this webinar is part of A Series Of 5, One-Hour On-Line Webinar Based Classes.The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit https://wcacredit.org/event/real-vs-personal-property-class1-2/. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-289.1221 Contact Information BCMA

Chrys Gregoire

262-289-1221



www.wcacredit.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from WCA/BCMA