WCA Presents "Contractor Purchases" Webinar

)-- This extensive program is designed Specifically For Contractors who are required to incorporate these law requirements into processes for managing the sales & use tax reporting. This Webinar learning experience includes:
- Tax requirements for General Purchases, Supplies, Motor Vehicles, Equipment
- Tax treatment for materials used in providing Real Property Construction Activities vs. Sales of or service to Personal Property
This Webinar will be held on March 9 at 1:00 PM Central Time. At the low cost of $49 per person per session. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation. FYI, this webinar is part of A Series Of 5, One-Hour On-Line Webinar Based Classes.
The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit https://wcacredit.org/event/real-vs-personal-property-class1-2/. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-289.1221