PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
WCA/BCMA

Press Release

Receive press releases from WCA/BCMA: By Email RSS Feeds:

WCA Presents "Contractor Purchases" Webinar


Milwaukee, WI, March 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This extensive program is designed Specifically For Contractors who are required to incorporate these law requirements into processes for managing the sales & use tax reporting. This Webinar learning experience includes:

- Tax requirements for General Purchases, Supplies, Motor Vehicles, Equipment
- Tax treatment for materials used in providing Real Property Construction Activities vs. Sales of or service to Personal Property

This Webinar will be held on March 9 at 1:00 PM Central Time. At the low cost of $49 per person per session. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation. FYI, this webinar is part of A Series Of 5, One-Hour On-Line Webinar Based Classes.

The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit https://wcacredit.org/event/real-vs-personal-property-class1-2/. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-289.1221
Contact Information
BCMA
Chrys Gregoire
262-289-1221
Contact
www.wcacredit.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from WCA/BCMA
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help