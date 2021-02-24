PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
WCA/BCMA

WCA is Proud to Present “Exemption Certificates” Webinar


How to Navigate Complex Wisconsin Contractor Sales & Use Tax Laws; A Series Of 5, One-Hour On-Line Webinar Based Classes; 5 Tuesday Afternoons in March 2021 | 1:00 – 2:00 pm; Attend Individually or All 5 (Highly Recommended)

Milwaukee, WI, February 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This extensive program is designed specifically for contractors who are required to incorporate these law requirements into processes for managing the sales & use tax reporting. This Webinar learning experience includes:

• 90-day rule to relieve Seller of sales tax liability
• Common exemptions and documentation required
• Contracts with Exempt Entities

This Webinar will be held on March 16th at 1:00 PM Central Time. At the low cost of $49 per person per session. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.

The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit https://wcacredit.org/event/exemption-certificates-class-3-webinar/. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-289.1221
Contact Information
BCMA
Chrys Gregoire
262-289-1221
Contact
www.wcacredit.org

