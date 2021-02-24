WCA is Proud to Present “Exemption Certificates” Webinar

Press Releases WCA/BCMA Press Release

How to Navigate Complex Wisconsin Contractor Sales & Use Tax Laws; A Series Of 5, One-Hour On-Line Webinar Based Classes; 5 Tuesday Afternoons in March 2021 | 1:00 – 2:00 pm; Attend Individually or All 5 (Highly Recommended)

Milwaukee, WI, February 24, 2021 --(



• 90-day rule to relieve Seller of sales tax liability

• Common exemptions and documentation required

• Contracts with Exempt Entities



This Webinar will be held on March 16th at 1:00 PM Central Time. At the low cost of $49 per person per session. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.



Chrys Gregoire

262-289-1221



www.wcacredit.org



