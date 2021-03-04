"Complex Exemptions" Webinar is Present by WCA

Press Releases WCA/BCMA Press Release

The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit https://wcacredit.org/event/complex-exemptions-class-4-webinar/. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-289.1221 Appleton, WI, March 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- This intensive program is designed Specifically For Contractors who are required to use these law requirements into processes for managing the sales & use tax reporting. This Webinar experience includes:- Building Materials Exemption- Construction Contract Exemption- Temporary Storage Exemption (New)This Webinar will be held on March 23 at 1:00 PM Central Time. At the low cost of $49 per person per session. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with a meeting confirmation.The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit https://wcacredit.org/event/complex-exemptions-class-4-webinar/. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-289.1221 Contact Information BCMA

Chrys Gregoire

262-289-1221



www.wcacredit.org



