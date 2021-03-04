PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
WCA/BCMA

Press Release

"Complex Exemptions" Webinar is Present by WCA


How To Navigate Complex Wisconsin Contractor Sales & Use Tax Laws A Series Of 5, One-Hour On-Line Webinar Based Classes

Appleton, WI, March 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This intensive program is designed Specifically For Contractors who are required to use these law requirements into processes for managing the sales & use tax reporting. This Webinar experience includes:

- Building Materials Exemption
- Construction Contract Exemption
- Temporary Storage Exemption (New)

This Webinar will be held on March 23 at 1:00 PM Central Time. At the low cost of $49 per person per session. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with a meeting confirmation.

The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit https://wcacredit.org/event/complex-exemptions-class-4-webinar/. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-289.1221
Contact Information
BCMA
Chrys Gregoire
262-289-1221
Contact
www.wcacredit.org

