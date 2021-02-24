NobelBiz’s Podcast Series Welcomes Steve Bederman to Talk About a Lifetime of Lessons Learned

The NobelBiz Podcast series just released its first episode of the second season featuring Steve Bederman, who shares insights and knowledge into a lifetime of lessons learned as an industry leader. Together with host Christian Montes, Steve talks about future trends in the Call Center industry, a business retrospective during pandemic times, benefits of yoga at the workplace and his upcoming books.





By watching this episode, viewers will get the opportunity to discover Steve’s earned lessons over the years and a unique perspective in facing challenges and being authentic. They will also gain insights into the importance of customer relationships, adopting a holistic approach for employee motivation and key trends in the future of the Call Center industry.



This is a unique opportunity for anyone in the Call Center Industry that wants to:

● Get professional and relevant advice from an experienced industry leader.

● Learn the benefits of making a healthy remote shift and keeping employees motivated with yoga.

● Get professional insights regarding customer relationships and the power of keeping promises.



Episode 1 from Season 2 of First Contact Podcast is now live on Nobelbiz official website. Interested parties can access it here: https://nobelbiz.com/a-lifetime-of-lessons-learned-steve-bederman/



Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.



The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.



