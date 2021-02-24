Antoinette M. “Toni” Jackson of The Banks Law Firm Appointed to the Texas Medical Board District One Review Committee

Press Releases Banks Law Firm Press Release Share Blog

The Medical Board's four District Review Committees evaluate medical practice and professional competency, and make recommendations on investigations conducted by the Board. Each committee consists of seven members: three physician members who are doctors of medicine (M.D.), one physician member who is a doctor of osteopathic medicine (D.O.) and three public members. They are appointed by the governor. Houston, TX, February 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Banks Law Firm announced that Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has appointed Antoinette “Toni” Jackson along with six others to the Texas Medical Board District One Review Committee. Toni is also a member of the National Bar Association and American Bar Association.Ms. Jackson is an attorney and Principal for the Banks Law Firm in its Houston, Texas office. She is a board member of the Texas Affiliation of Affordable Housing Providers, Texas Southern University Foundation, Thurgood Marshall School of Law Advisory Board and Houston Habitat for Humanity. Toni is also a member of the National Bar Association and the American Bar Association. Jackson received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia and a Juris Doctor degree from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University.“I am humbled to be appointed by the governor and have the opportunity to serve in this role,” said Ms. Jackson. She continued, “I hope to be a voice where needed during the medical review process.”The Medical Board's four District Review Committees evaluate medical practice and professional competency, and make recommendations on investigations conducted by the Board. Each committee consists of seven members: three physician members who are doctors of medicine (M.D.), one physician member who is a doctor of osteopathic medicine (D.O.) and three public members. They are appointed by the governor. Contact Information Banks Law Firm

Cathy Sanita

919-247-0522



bankslawfirm.com



