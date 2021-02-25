Hani Zeini Scholarship 2021 for College Students is Open

Press Releases Hani Zeini Press Release Share Blog

A successful entrepreneur and visionary, Hani Zeini has announced the scholarship submission date for aspiring students looking to complete their degree education.





To win the scholarship, a student will have to send a well-formulated essay that reflects their individuality and personality. The topic is already available. Students have to research and approach it from their understanding and analysis.



The application deadline is March 1, 2021.



2021 Hani Zeini Scholarship Details:



It is a chance for students to win one-time award money of $1000. The amount will go to the financial aid account of the winning candidate. Applicants have to be a student of an accredited college or university. They can be studying in any class to be eligible for applying. The complete entries consisting of necessary details and papers should reach info@hanizeinischolarship.com by March 1, 2021.



To increase the chance of winning, students have to follow all the scholarship guidelines of the program. They have to send an 850-word essay and correct information about their name, contact address, test scores, college or university name, etc.



The winner announcement will take place on March 15, 2021. Candidates can visit the official website also for information. The winner has to accept the award as soon as the scholarship announces the name to avoid cancelation.



About the Hani Zeini Scholarship 2021:

The scholarship program's main objective is to encourage students with entrepreneurial spirit by supporting them in their higher education and startup dreams. The business sector allows exploring creativity and innovation. Students who want to make a difference in their lives and hundreds of others have this perfect opportunity to fuel their aspirations. The scholarship is mainly for students who have genuine financial needs and want to cross this hurdle to meet their ultimate goal. Through the financial aid of $1000, the scholarship hopes to recognize the talented and most deserving candidates. It desires to make education more of a possibility for the driven candidates who have an uphill task of lowering their financial burden.



The eponymous Hani Zeini Scholarship is the creation of well-known entrepreneur



Learn about



Hani Zeini

+1-800-201-6689



https://hanizeinischolarship.com



