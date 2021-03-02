2b Acting’s Innovation Introduces a New Platform for 100 Poets

Press Releases 2b Acting Ltd Press Release

Yorkshire based digital media and theatre company, 2b Acting, has been engaged by Kadija George to deliver a SIV platform to promote the works of up to 100 poets and establish a portal for them to gain exposure and commissions.

Interactive Video is gaining traction and it opens a door that can grab attention. The planned SIV will support easy access to the artists’ poetry and the information they want to share. It enables diverse and immersive experience with the poetry, utilising videos, subtitles, text to voice speech and zooming, where appropriate. It will also offer facilities such as selectivity using 360 Interactive Videos to make the poet SIV an attractive proposition, accessible across different platforms such as mobiles, tablets, and desktop computers.



“We are delighted to be working with an artist with the foresight to do something different,” says David Jones, 2b Acting’s project manager. “Using our SIV technology to create a place specifically for people to discover poets and their poetry is a wonderful initiative that may prove a game changer. This is something we are really happy to be a part of.”



Kadija George, founder and project lead for the poet SIV said: "I'm looking forward to working with 2b Acting again. After helping me with my first web app five years ago, I approached them immediately once I received Arts Council England funding for this project to help me to develop it further. I feel comfortable and confident that they will produce a good product, that will really assist poets in the future and equally be a game changer as an educational tool."



Kadija plans to use the SIV as a portal for the poets to continually showcase samples of their work and obtain bookings for readings or commissions, therefore offering them a unique development service. This is an initiative that brings real innovation to the industry and reconnects audiences in more powerful and personal ways.



David Jones

07811 544422



https://2bacting.com



