XinFin Community Decides to Burn 500 Million XDCE Tokens Supply

XinFin Community believes to deliver the best of the XinFin network and the XDCE and XDC tokens to the users only when it is know what the community members need. This is why XinFin welcomes feedback from community members with open arms and works with them to make the network ready for the digitized future. Singapore, Singapore, March 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The XinFin community has decided to further reduce the supply of XDCE tokens, after the last major 2.1 billion, 300 million, 200 million, 500 million, 500 million token burn. Hence, the network burns 500 million XDCE tokens taking the total supply of XDCE from 1.4 billion to 900 million tokens. The community also plans to further reduce the supply of the XDCE tokens in the near future until the contract termination of XDCe (currently proposed 31st March 2021). The users holding XDCE are requested to swap their XDCE with XDC before 31 March 2021. Swaps for the XDCE users will be provided by AlphaEx.XDCe Burning Transaction Detail:Token Burn Hash:etherscan.io/tx/0x3e9894ddfb466c918f2a7583790753329115cc787dfe697e568281f985f3d111Token Address:etherscan.io/token/0x41ab1b6fcbb2fa9dced81acbdec13ea6315f2bf2Open to FeedbackXinFin Community believes to deliver the best of the XinFin network and the XDCE and XDC tokens to the users only when it is know what the community members need. This is why XinFin welcomes feedback from community members with open arms and works with them to make the network ready for the digitized future. Contact Information XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

