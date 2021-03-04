TVS Classic Sports Network Brings Back Roller Derby in April on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix

Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

The celebrated Roller Derby returns to the air when 24 top Roller Derby Classics from the 1970's are presented on the TVS Classic Sports Network.

Essington, PA, March 04, 2021 --(



Roller Derby began in 1935 by Leo Seltzer in Chicago and has enjoyed cult like status among TV viewers in the USA. The roller derby games that will appear on TVS Classic Sports Network were produced by Seltzer's son, Jerry Seltzer in the 1970's.



TVS Classic Sports Network is a 24/7 streaming ad suppned free to view post cable network. It showcases classic TV sporting events from the advant of commercial TV in 1948 to the late 1980's. Most events were produced by the TVS Television Network, such as college basketball, major college bowl games, LPBT Bowling, LPGA Golf, Champonship Boxing, NASL Soccer, AIAW Championships, Alan King Tennis, the World Football League, and IWA Wrestling.



The network is one of six full time streaming channels in the TVS Sports bundle. The others are TVS Tavern TV Sports, TVS Boxing, TVS Sports, TVS Women Sports, and TVS Turbo Networks. All can be seen on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Amazon, Google, ROKU, Apple, and Web TV, the shows are available on all IPTV and mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.



All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles sponsorship, native advertising, paid programming, and marketing opportunities on TVS. TVS AdSales.Com is located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami.



Contact Information TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

661-978-5409



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



