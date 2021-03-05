PureShowers.co.uk Develops an Innovative Tap Filter to Combat Harmful Fluoride in Tap Water

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PureShowers.co.uk Press Release

PureShowers.co.uk introduces to the market an innovative Tap Water Filter that they have designed and developed which removes harmful fluoride from tap water.

London, United Kingdom, March 05, 2021 --(



Since the mid-1940s, mineral fluoride has been added to water supplies in the assumption that fluoride would prevent tooth decay. Yet as science begins to learn more about the negative effects of ingesting fluoride, the dangers of adding fluoride to water supplies begin to outweigh the benefits.



A leading dental scientist, Dr. Hardy Limeback, was one of 12 scientists who was chosen to serve on the National Academy of Science’s committee that produced a 2006 report about Fluoride in Drinking Water. He wrote to Harvard University warning of the hazards of adding fluoride to our tap water (1):



“Fluoride from water fluoridation accumulates in bone in adults to undesirably high levels (levels at which the bone is at risk of fracture).” He goes on to say, “Fluoridation causes dental fluorosis in children, especially those who are fed infant formula made with fluoridated water.”



Most shockingly, Dr. Limeback draws the conclusion that, “Dental fluorosis is a sign that fluoride at low daily intakes has harmed not only the teeth but also all the tissues that are susceptible to its effects: it has now been found to be associated with lowered IQ.”



After a great deal of research and development, PureShowers.co.uk can eagerly announce that they have designed and developed a new type of tap filter which can remove fluoride from tap water.



This innovative Tap Water Filter incorporates a brand-new type of filter medium, Activated Alumina. This filter medium has been developed specifically for combating Fluoride and has been recommended by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) as a safe method for removing Fluoride from drinking water.



In addition to the Activated Alumina which combats Fluoride, this new product has an additional 3 other types of filter mediums, which gives the filter its namesake: the 4-Stage Tap Faucet Water Filter. The other three stages of filtration which purifies tap water in this Tap Filter include:



A Ceramic Filter Layer which incorporates millions of microscopic pores to trap impurities such as bacteria, microorganisms, sediment, etc. are trapped inside the pores of the ceramics and filtered out of tap water. A Coconut Granular Active Carbon – filter which works efficiently to remove impurities from water such as; chlorine, chloramines, scale, THMs, VOCs, chemicals and many other contaminants. Lastly, Negative Ion Tourmaline Alkaline Balls – which produce Alkaline water that provides some great benefits.



The 4-Stage Tap Faucet Water Filter will fit almost all taps and the cartridges last around 6 months.



Contact: Ty Lee

Company Name: PureShowers.co.uk

Phone: +44 20 71838829

Email: info@pureshowers.com

Website: https://www.pureshowers.co.uk



Reference list:

(1) Letters in response to “Is Fluoridated Drinking Water Safe?”

https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/magazine/magazine_article/fluoridated-drinking-water/



https://cdn1.sph.harvard.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2016/09/LetterLimeback.pdf



Notes to the Editor:

This 4-Stage Tap Faucet Water Filter are available exclusively from the PureShowers.co.uk website (https://www.pureshowers.co.uk). At a special introductory price of £34.95, reduced from £55.00.



About the Company:

Established in 2008, PureShowers.co.uk is the premiere shower filter online store in the UK. Specialising exclusively in water filters for the bathroom, they have sold hundreds of thousands of shower and bathroom filters to many thousands of satisfied customers.



High Res. Images and Samples available on request



