2021.AI’s Grace AI Platform Will Deliver Real-Time Insights and Recommendations in the Fight Against COVID-19

In a partnership with Dutch Artificial Intelligence software company, SemLab and health experts & doctors at Radboud University Medical Centre, 2021.AI will provide up-to-date actionable insights into the spread of COVID-19. It will be used across the EU and is delivered through 2021.AI's Grace Enterprise AI platform, leveraging sentiment- and data modeling from SemLab and validation by the Radboud University.

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 10, 2021



- 2021.AI, SemLab, and Radboud University Medical Centre are partnering up to provide AI-powered insights to curb the spread of COVID-19.



- The partners are funded with support from the EUREKA LIF2.0 grant for the pan-European rollout of the project.



- This data-driven project will consolidate and create actionable insights from a variety of data sources across the EU. Using AI to power quick action in response to any changes or developments related to COVID-19.



Summary of the project

The project, LIF2.0, aims to develop a short-term response to COVID-19 needs in industry and public organizations by offering a real-time COVID-19 driven data platform covering European-wide aggregated content from a vast amount of sources.



Consolidating COVID-19 data across the EU

Multiple COVID-19 applications are live across the EU countries today. The EUREKA LIF2.0 project will offer a single, secure platform with consolidated and curated data. The new platform will help deliver insights and impact estimates using aggregated and reliable data on a large scale while maintaining privacy and data protection.



Consolidating and analyzing the COVID-19 data within a single platform will offer valuable information for decision-makers across the EU to move faster and make more accurate decisions, supporting quick responses to new events or challenges. Today, much information is kept in spreadsheets, held by separate organizations across the EU. Because of this, the data is more susceptible to errors, and it rapidly becomes outdated, leading to an inaccurate or incomplete understanding of the current situation and relevant actions.



“We are very excited about the EUREKA project. Deploying our advanced AI platform to address COVID-19 challenges across the EU is a good way to apply AI for a positive impact and a great cause. The COVID-19 data consolidation and use of AI will also offer insight into public sentiment for the vaccine across the various EU countries, which will help authorities proactively tackle potential resistance and turn it into support,” says Mikael Munck, Founder & CEO of 2021.AI.



Artificial Intelligence is vital to support a quick response

The platform will leverage trusted annotated data from multiple aggregate sources to analyze the public sentiment about COVID-19 and the vaccination programs across the EU. The data sources include national news, available corona triage reports, quantitative data, vaccine rollout statistics, data from nation wastewater surveillance systems, and more.



“The amount of information about COVID-19 is exploding. This information is diverse, ranging from virus detection in Barcelona wastewater to new positive human trials results from the Oxford vaccine or growing commuter numbers in the London Tube. Artificial Intelligence can help to process this growing amount of information into proportional insights. These insights enable people to react to changing COVID-19 situations, affecting business operations and everyday human life,” says Bram Stalknecht, CEO of SemLab.



About SemLab

SemLab is an Artificial Intelligence Software company. We make decision support-applications with software based on language technology, especially Fintech, Legaltech, and Healthcare. Founded in Sept. 2000 in Amsterdam, SemLab employs a large group of experts in Natural Language Processing-, Computational Linguistics- and Artificial Intelligence technology. We invest heavily in creating leading-edge technology by joining forces with leading research organizations and institutes and most importantly: innovative people.



About Radboud University Medical Centre

At RadboudUMC, everything centers around people and their quality of life. The medical center’s mission is to have a significant impact on healthcare. With nearly 10,000 employees and 3,500 students, RadboudUMC combines patient care, research, and scientific training.



About 2021.AI

2021.AI serves the growing enterprise need for full management and oversight of applied AI. Our data science expertise, combined with the Grace Enterprise AI Platform, offers a real AI differentiator for clients and partners worldwide. Grace helps data scientists solve some of the most complex business problems while also providing organizations with the most comprehensive data and AI Governance capability for responsible, transparent, and trustworthy model development. 2021.AI is headquartered in Copenhagen, with employees in five locations globally. 