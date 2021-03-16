Wylaina Tucker Dugar Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Wylaina Tucker Dugar

Wylaina Tucker Dugar is the owner of Cincinnati Cleaning Experts, LLC which serves the Southwest Ohio region. She takes her role as a minority and female business owner very seriously. Wylaina is an expert in details and COVID-19 sanitization. Cincinnati Cleaning Experts, LLC specializes in residential, commercial, apartment, and post construction cleaning. They are well known for their quality cleaning and affordable prices.



Wylaina obtained an AAS/LPN at an Ohio Board of Nursing accredited school in 2007. As a nurse turned entrepreneur, she has always enjoyed serving and helping others. Her passion for cleaning started over seven years ago in 2013 as a hobby while cleaning her own home, then branching out to include family members and friends.



Mrs. Tucker Dugar is a mother, wife, nurse, author, and entrepreneur. She currently has a book in progress. Wylaina values her self- worth based on love and hard work. She attributes all of her success to her faith in God. She aspires to know and network with other women of power with similar and different stories. In her spare time, she enjoys singing, writing, decorating, and spending time with family.



Wylaina Tucker Dugar states, “My goal is to become a nationwide bestselling author and to impact the lives of millions.”



For further information, please contact www.CincinnatiCleaningExperts.org.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



