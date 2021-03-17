TEB Web Forms Integration Feature is the Most Popular Among Web Commerce Customers

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, March 17, 2021



The web form integration feature, helps businesses streamline their lead generation and management efforts in lead capturing, is getting a lot of positive feedback and among the most favorite feature for TEB customers and partners.



This feature directly captures data for lead generation whether it's for inquiries or requests for a demo from your website or any other web portal then automatically routes straight into the Lead Bucket within the TEB cloud for you to allocate and act. This means that users don't have to manually input data from the web forms as the system will do it for them. This is a powerful tool for a business's lead generation team that turns simple processes into much simpler action. And being integrated into TEB business automation means this feature can be personalised.



TEBillion is proud to have helped hundreds of customers, from startups to high-performing organisations, achieve their business goals by providing robust business automation solutions tailored for every business needs.



For more information on TEBillion, its products and services, or interest in being a part of its thriving partner network, contact:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



