PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Eric Dalius Grant

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Eric Dalius Grant: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Eric Dalius Signs on as Investment Manager of Starlite Partners Network LLC


Eric Dalius, Marketing Innovator and Real Estate Investor, has joined Starlite Partners Network LLC as investment manager. Starlite is a tech driven Opportunity Zone company based in Miami. Starlite’s primary goal is to seek end to end efficiencies in the opportunity zone space that do not currently exist.

Eric Dalius Signs on as Investment Manager of Starlite Partners Network LLC
Miami, FL, March 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Eric Dalius and the The Starlite Fund

Project development will take place through the Starlite Fund. It is here that Mr. Dalius' involvement as Investment Manager will allow him to apply skills learned through a lifetime of real estate related activities.

Eric Dalius - University and Career

Eric earned his degree from Penn State University in 1992. Immediately thereafter, he joined MCI Telecommunications, where he became the number one US sales representative in his industry sector, all within two years. Entrepreneurial pursuits began in 1994 upon leaving MCI. These pursuits ultimately covered successful foray’s into a wide array of business sector.

Eric Dalius - Giving back

While the financial incentives of Opportunity Zone investing are many, the ability to provide affordable housing aligns perfectly with his current activities as Managing Director of the Eric Dalius Foundation. The foundation has brought Mr. Dalius much joy. He expects this trend to continue and expand through the years. It is his hope that Opportunity Zone investing will only enhance the satisfaction he takes from the philanthropic pursuits created by the foundation. Its stated goal is to help university age students source needed financial aid. It is not much of a stretch to see the synergy of combining Opportunity Zone investing.
Contact Information
Eric Dalius Giving
Eric Dalius
914-413-2610
Contact
www.ericdaliusgiving.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Eric Dalius Grant
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help