Domestic Terrorism Stole the Lives of Her Son and Father; Now, Mindy Corporon Shares Her Journey of Grief and Courageous Kindness in an Inspiring New Memoir

A popular speaker, teacher and writer, Mindy has dedicated her life to encouraging kindness, faith and healing in companies and communities. Among the programs she has co-founded with this vision are the Faith Always Wins Foundation and Workplace Healing, LLC. She has traveled widely to lead workshops and speak at conferences - and also works with online events.



She explains that she wrote this book “for those who are seeking inspiration; for those who are searching for a glimmer of hope and faith; and for those in need of necessary, supportive relationships, even in the hardest times.”



In his Foreword, best-selling author and pastor the Rev. Adam Hamilton writes, “Mindy Corporon’s story helps us understand how one survives tragedy, and says to the reader, ‘If Mindy can survive this, and can do what she has done, then surely I can survive the adversity I face and can bring something good from it.’”



The book’s Preface is a heart-felt appeal to readers from another mother who suffered a tragic loss to domestic terrorism in recent years. Susan Bro is the mother of Heather Heyer, killed in Charlottesville, Virginia. In her Preface, Susan writes, “Mothers lose their children to violence every day, and yet many have no time to grieve and receive little to no public support or attention. We must hold space in our hearts and minds for them as we continue to overcome hate with love. People say, ‘Love always wins.’ I say that is true when we practice that love in meaningful ways that make a difference. I see Mindy Corporon as one of those mothers doing exactly that. We never want other mothers to experience the pain and loss of losing a loved one, especially a child, to hate. I am honored to call Mindy Corporon my friend. Her book offers hope in a time of pain, pointing the way forward with faith and love. Read it and be encouraged to find your own way forward through pain and loss.”



An entrepreneur and thought leader, Mindy Corporon’s professional career includes serving as CEO of a successful wealth management firm. Reaching the pinnacle of her professional career, Mindy was in the middle of raising two talented boys when tragedy struck. Mindy’s father and oldest son were murdered by a white-supremacist intent on killing Jews.



Mindy’s life purpose changed from guiding people financially to helping people find space to learn about our differences and discover commonalities. With compassion and forgiveness Mindy shares with audiences around the world, encouraging people to overcome life’s challenges, one day at a time.



Along with her family, Mindy started the Faith Always Wins Foundation promoting dialogue for the betterment of our world through kindness, faith and healing. The Foundation engages communities, businesses and schools in SevenDays® Make a Ripple and Change the World programs. As a co-founder of Workplace Healing, LLC, Mindy is helping to change our corporate culture from primarily a head-based environment to include a path for heart-based conversations. Life disruptions touch every human. Our co-workers have the unique ability to be part of our healing strategy when they know what to say and when to say it.



Most recently, Mindy started a podcast called Real Grief Real Healing. Her programs welcome real people to talk about their life-altering experiences and what steps they take to find healing. She also formed a group named R.E.A.T. Black and White Friendships (Respect. Engage. Appreciate. Trust), which is dedicated to creating friendships that will change the world for the better.



She believes: Each of us can always do more, to shine a light on peace.



Healing A Shattered Soul: My Faithful Journey of Courageous Kindness

after the Trauma and Grief of Domestic Terrorism



Mindy Corporon, Author



Foreword by Adam Hamilton

Preface by Susan Bro



Published by Mindy Corporon LLC, an Imprint of Front Edge Publishing



www.MindyCorporon.com



Paperback ISBN: 978-164180-108-9

Hardcover ISBN: 978-164180-111-9

iBook ISBN: 978-1-64180-109-6

Epub ISBN: 978-1-64180-110-2

336 pages

Hardcover: $27.99

Paperback: $19.99

Ebook: $9.99



Publication Date: May 3, 2021



Susan Stitt

770-883-3111



www.frontedgepublishing.com/



