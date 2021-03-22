The Dark Zone Network Presents Another Epic Live Streaming Event - This Time from America's Most Haunted Police Precinct - Never Before Investigated on Television

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Dark Zone Network Press Release Share Blog

The Dark Zone Network presents "Haunted Hollywood Inside LAPD Station #11" a 3-day, interactive live paranormal investigation of the most haunted police station in America. Highland Park Police Station has had criminals, evidence and detectives of the most notorious crimes in the country through its halls: Manson Family Murders, Night Stalker, North Hollywood Shootout, Marilyn Monroe's death, Onion Field Murder, Patty Hearst. See if this team of top paranormal investigators can make contact.





A 3-Day Live Streaming Event

March 26-28, 2021



It’s really no wonder that employees and visitors at the Los Angeles Police Museum often report strange activity -- mannequins moving, disembodied voices speaking, and even invisible hands reaching out to touch someone! Enough to make the hair on the back of the neck of the toughest cop stand up.



Built in 1925, the haunted halls of LA’s old Northeast Division Police Station #11, have hosted many of the most heinous criminals and housed the horrific evidence used to prosecute their crimes - murder cases like the Manson Family Murders, the Hillside Strangler, the Black Dahlia, the Onion Field Murders, The Night Stalker, The North Hollywood Shoot Out. In fact, a psychic medium recently revealed that one of the deceased bank robbers from that shoot-out often stands behind an employee and touches her hair.



And then there are those other puzzling cases which have left us with haunting questions - like whether the death of Marilyn Monroe was actually a murder, what was really behind the Patty Hearst kidnapping, and how in the world did Natalie Wood find herself in that cold November water the last night of her life?



The Dark Zone is going after those answers and more with their next very haunted live streaming event. Following the success of The Real Conjuring House, The Lizzie Borden Murder House, and The Queen Mary, the DZ Team is catering to their fans appetite for more and proudly presenting the next worldwide interactive live streaming event starting March 26th from the historic Highland Park Police Station in Los Angeles. This is the first time ever a paranormal investigation has been seen on television from this iconic location.



Multiple cameras will be broadcasting live from inside the police station, providing the audience with a completely immersive interactive experience. Viewers can virtually participate in the investigations and all the activities and state-of-the-art methods DZ is using to connect with the spirits and uncover the truth. Audience members have a bird’s eye view as they “sit in” on seances, Ouija board sessions, live on-scene investigations and paranormal experiments, even adding their own input in the chat room feature. They’ll also be treated to a behind the scenes look at the set-up and execution of a paranormal investigation conducted by top investigators Susan Slaughter, Brandon Alvis, Kristen Luman, Rick McCallum, Jimmy Church and others.



Donald Burleson, Ph.D., who wrote the book UFO’s and the Murder of Marilyn Monroe, will take us through the events surrounding her death. It has long been surmised by many that Marilyn had actually been killed by someone in the government because of her affair with JFK. However, Dr. Burleson documents that it was her inside knowledge of the UFO retrievals and lack of secrecy about what she knew that ultimately led to her untimely death. Our investigators will attempt to reach Marilyn and get the answers.



The live stream will also feature a unique opportunity for viewers to ask Dark Zone favorite Andrea Perron and her father, Roger, all the questions we have all wanted to ask the survivors of the Conjuring House in this video Q&A.



“Haunted Hollywood: Inside LAPD Station #11” offers a global broadcast giving a worldwide audience the opportunity to interact with each other and to act as remote ghost hunters and crime solvers. The feed runs 24 hours a day, enabling viewers to monitor multiple cameras looking for strange anomalies and share their potential evidence.



“Haunted Hollywood: Inside the LAPD Station #11” can be viewed exclusively on the world’s first and only paranormal themed OTT platform, The Dark Zone Network (thedarkzone.tv). The Dark Zone Network is a one stop shop for all things paranormal. In addition to being the premiere hub for paranormal themed content, it’s also a community where enthusiasts from all over the world can congregate. DZ is first in the world to provide a global audience with unprecedented real time access.



In these times, it’s more important than ever to stay connected and “Haunted Hollywood: Inside LAPD Station #11” is an opportunity to join a worldwide paranormal and crime solving community. This is an event you won’t want to miss. The 24-hour, 3-day event runs from March 26-28. For full access to the event, the cost is $17.99. Tickets on sale now.



