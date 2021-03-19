TVS Vintage Network, TVS Front Page Network to Showcase Vintage Crime Time TV Programming from the First Decade of TV in the USA on WatchYour.TV Powered by Tulix

Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

Treasury Men in Action, Dick Tracy, Man Against Crime, Rocky King, Charlie Wild, Big Town, Racket Squad, Dragnet, Martin Kane, Front Page Detective, Gangbusters, Mr. and Mrs. North, Public Defender, and Richard Diamond all are added to TVSTelevisionNetwork.com.

In addition, the shows appear on TVS Front Page Detective Network, one of the 40 TVSMicroChannels.com on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Google, ROKU, Amazon, Apple, and Web TV, these shows are available on all IPTV and Mobile devices, as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.



TVS Front Page Network showcases forty years of police and crime shows from commercial TV in the USA. The seminal shows from the first decade are complemented by such shows as Petrocelli, Baretta, Cannon, Barnady Jones, Streets of San Francisco, Hunter, and dozens more vaunted shows of the 1960s and 1970s.



All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all sponsorships, native advertising, and paid programming. TVS AdSales.com is located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami.



Essington, PA, March 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TVS Vintage Network, the 24/7 streaming ad supported post cable network has added 14 police detective shows from 1948-1957, the first decade of TV in the USA.

Tom Ficara

661-978-5409



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



