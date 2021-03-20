PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Featured in a Photo Series by a Travel Blogger


Last week in a recent Facebook release, Mr. Cuong Quoc Pham, a well-known travel blogger, featured MerPerle Resorts & Hotels properties on his page that has more than 15,000 followers. He has been considered a social figure with a strong influence on the hotel and travel industry.

Nha Trang, Vietnam, March 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In his most recent trip to Nha Trang, he toured around Hon Tam Island where the MerPerle Hon Tam Resort was located, closely with the sea sports game zone (MerPerle Sparkling Wave) in connection with MerPerle Hon Tam Mud Bath zone, a Spa and other different outlets.

His contribution to MerPerle Group of properties has brought great effect on their brand name and images. It is highly expected that with this photo series he made into these Facebook posts, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels will boost more production when travel rebounds.

MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodations brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experiences based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.

Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.

At MerPerle Hon Tam Resort guest satisfaction is the top priority and the team is continuously working hard toward enhancing the resort image and building a great brand name by providing better care for its guests.
