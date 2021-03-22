NobelBiz’s Podcast Series Welcomes Gary Pudles to Talk About the Unexpected Journey of a Serial Entrepreneur



The NobelBiz Podcast series just released its second episode of the second season featuring Gary Pudles who shares his inspiring life journey as a Call Center Industry expert. Together with host Christian Montes, Gary talks about managing through downturn, the elements of acquiring a company, boosting morale and his contribution to the deaf community.





The two professionals engaged in a talk about Gary’s work for the deaf community, business compromises when facing a downturn, boosting morale after lay-offs, management goals and authenticity.



Viewers will get the opportunity to immerse into Gary’s entrepreneurial journey and his unique insights into organizational culture and mergers. He also emphasizes the importance of a work-life balance, treating employees with transparency and making the right decisions as a CEO in the Call Center Industry.



This is a unique opportunity for anyone in the Call Center Industry that wants to:



- Get professional and relevant advice from an experienced industry expert.



- Get a unique perspective into acquiring and successfully growing a business



- Learn the importance of attaining a healthy organizational culture after a company merger



- Learn about the importance of working with the deaf community and serving a gap in the market



Episode 2 from Season 2 of First Contact Podcast is now live on Nobelbiz official website. Interested parties can access it here:



https://nobelbiz.com/the-unexpected-journey-of-a-serial-entrepreneur-with-gary-pudles/



Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.



The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.



Cheyenne, WY, March 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Join this valuable discussion of host Christian Montes and the enterprising CEO Gary Pudles, in this one hour episode entitled, "The Unexpected Journey of a Serial Entrepreneur."

