NobelBiz’s Podcast Series Welcomes Gary Pudles to Talk About the Unexpected Journey of a Serial Entrepreneur


The NobelBiz Podcast series just released its second episode of the second season featuring Gary Pudles who shares his inspiring life journey as a Call Center Industry expert. Together with host Christian Montes, Gary talks about managing through downturn, the elements of acquiring a company, boosting morale and his contribution to the deaf community.

Cheyenne, WY, March 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Join this valuable discussion of host Christian Montes and the enterprising CEO Gary Pudles, in this one hour episode entitled, “The Unexpected Journey of a Serial Entrepreneur.”

The two professionals engaged in a talk about Gary’s work for the deaf community, business compromises when facing a downturn, boosting morale after lay-offs, management goals and authenticity.

Viewers will get the opportunity to immerse into Gary’s entrepreneurial journey and his unique insights into organizational culture and mergers. He also emphasizes the importance of a work-life balance, treating employees with transparency and making the right decisions as a CEO in the Call Center Industry.

This is a unique opportunity for anyone in the Call Center Industry that wants to:

- Get professional and relevant advice from an experienced industry expert.

- Get a unique perspective into acquiring and successfully growing a business

- Learn the importance of attaining a healthy organizational culture after a company merger

- Learn about the importance of working with the deaf community and serving a gap in the market

Episode 2 from Season 2 of First Contact Podcast is now live on Nobelbiz official website. Interested parties can access it here:

https://nobelbiz.com/the-unexpected-journey-of-a-serial-entrepreneur-with-gary-pudles/

Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.

The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.

NobelBiz is a Contact Center as a Service company providing both carrier and software solutions. Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, sms), social media, and voice in a single interface.
NobelBiz
Mirela Otea
800-975-2844
Contact
www.nobelbiz.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/3181045/

