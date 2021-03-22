Bainbridge Companies Announces Strategic Hires to Support Corporate Expansion

Press Releases Bainbridge Companies Press Release Share Blog

“As Bainbridge continues to expand their footprint by entering into new markets and forming new partnerships, we are pleased to welcome both Andrew Kennedy, SVP - Asset Management and Alex Panzeri, SVP – Development and Construction to our organization,” said Kevin Keane, COO. “We have achieved an incredible amount of growth and have expanded our presence in our core markets, so the addition of both Andrew and Alex is critical to our continued growth and success.”



Presently based in Atlanta, Andrew is responsible for strategic planning and implementation, as well as revenue and expense management of the Bainbridge-owned portfolio. Prior to joining Bainbridge, Andrew spent 15 years as Senior Asset Manager at MetLife Investment Management in Tampa and Atlanta, where he oversaw a portfolio of multifamily, office, retail and industrial properties valued at over $2 billion.



Based in Wellington, Alex is responsible for leading the planning and execution of all new developments and construction by The Bainbridge Companies. Prior to joining Bainbridge, Alex served as Managing Director for Wood Partners; and, as Vice President of Construction for Trammell Crow Residential, Equity Residential, and ZOM Living. During his career, he has successfully delivered more than 15,000 apartments covering a broad spectrum of building types and construction methods.



About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC

Contact Information Bainbridge Companies

Liv Gabrielsen

312-607-6058

www.bainbridgecompanies.com

Liv Gabrielsen

312-607-6058



www.bainbridgecompanies.com



