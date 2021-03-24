TVS Television Network Established TVS Entertainment Company to Produce Live Sports and Entertainment Programming for Television

Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

Roller Derby, Boxing, PKA Karate, Arena Football, Indoor Soccer, IWA Wrestling, and Golf Shows live events set to be produced by TVS for use on its cable, broadcast, and streaming networks.

Essington, PA, March 24, 2021



Roller Derby, Boxing, IWA Wrestling, PKA Karate, Arena Football, Indoor Soccer, Bowling, Arm Wrestling, Billiards, One Club Golf, Vintage Basketball and Vintage Baseball events will highlight the schedule.



TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial TV broadcast network in the USA. TVS was founded in 1960 and has produced thousands of sports TV shows such as NABL Basketball, ABA Basketball, College Basketball, IWA Wrestling, NASL Soccer, WFL Football, Major College Football Bowl Games, LPGA Golf, LPBT Bowling, AIAW Championships, World University Games, NASCAR, IHRA, and Championship Boxing. for broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, Mobile, and home video platforms.



Programming will populate the TVS Sports Network, TVS Women Sport Network, TVS Tavern TV Network, TVS Turbo Network, and TVS Boxing Network. All are on the 40 TVSMicroChannels.Com service on the WatchYour.TV platform powered by Tulix. Via apps from Google, Amazon, ROKU, Apple, and Web TV, TVS shows are available on all mobile and IPTV decvices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.



Tom Ficara

661-978-5409



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



