Charleston Rental Properties Acquires Tin Roof Properties


Charleston, SC, March 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Gowdown, Co-Owner and Broker-In-Charge of Charleston Rental Properties (CRO) and CRO Real Estate (CRORE), announced today that Charleston Rental Properties has completed the acquisition of Tin Roof Properties LLC based in North Charleston, SC, with assets including 75 current rental property management agreements throughout the Charleston tri-county area.

With the recent addition of Tin Roof, CRO now manages 400 properties throughout the Charleston area, totaling $160M in client-owned property. Founded on Daniel Island in 2004, CRO has established a solid reputation for quality, honest property management with both property owners and tenant clientele.

"We're thrilled to add this portfolio of properties to our growing company," said Gowdown. "These residential rentals are primarily located East of the Cooper in North Charleston and Summerville, which expands our reach and scope in these thriving Lowcountry communities." For more information, call (843) 654-9140.
