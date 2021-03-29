Grammy Award-Winning Artist Scott Patton Joins Elton John Tribute Act

Press Releases Elton Live! Press Release Share Blog

Elton Live! welcomes guitarist from country supergroup Sugarland.





"With our increased tour bookings, we set out to find a guitarist who is at the top of their game," said founder Steven Dodd. "We were over the moon when Scott Patton said yes to joining our tribute act.”



The manager for Elton Live! admitted, “Having Scott Patton as part of the ensemble will have a huge impact on Elton Live! shows. This new addition will give our fans the ultimate Elton John experience.”



“COVID-19 has been challenging for musicians like myself and the delay in playing music has left a deep hole in my heart,” said Patton. “So, when a representative for Elton Live! reached out to ask me if I knew of any guitarists looking for work, I jumped at the chance.”



Scott Patton will continue his “day job” performing with singer/songwriter Jennifer Nettles and leading the supergroup Sugarland. He was previously associated with Arrested Development, The A-Town Players, Butch Walker, Jellyfish, and Edwin McCain. Patton's career includes releasing a steady stream of albums with his band Ten Story Relapse and sharing the stage with renowned artists, Kenny Loggins, Joe Walsh, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Bon Jovi, and a number of North American’s furry team mascots.



“My older brother was a huge fan of Elton John,” adds Patton. “I grew up listening to MadMan Across the Water and Yellow Brick Road on a constant loop, which grew into a true appreciation and love of Elton John and his music. So, it’s really an honor to play with Elton Live! ”



Other members of the tribute act shared their enthusiasm for Patton coming aboard. Former Elton John background vocalist, who is now performing with Elton Live! L'Tanya Sugarlips Shields praised, "I'm beyond thrilled to perform with Scott. We can't wait for this COVID madness to be over and get back out on the road and perform like never before."



The tribute act has garnered attention from entertainment venues from around the US. Elton Live! is now touring with shows booked in Florida, Ohio and Georgia.



Joe Race, the band's manager and director of Redrocket Productions, stated, "We're incredibly excited to have a guy as talented as Scott to take over on guitar. His experience touring with Sugarland and playing with A+ musicians is invaluable for our growth."



About Elton Live!



Elton Live! The Ultimate Elton John Tribute Act offers the most complete and authentic reproduction of Sir Elton John's sound and stage performance in the world. Their shows provide an accurate duplication that Elton John fans have come to love and enjoy. Established in early 2019, Elton Live! - The Ultimate Elton John Tribute Act hails from the Atlanta Metropolitan Area and has performed for audiences all over the southeast United States.



Joe Race

770-873-9000



https://www.eltonlive.com/

Angela Lieben, Elton Live! PR Manager

678-656-9863



