Newest Members Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Farmingdale, NY, April 21, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication of Farmingdale, New York is proud to recognize their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and high level of success in the many fields listed.
About Newest Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:
Jacqueline S. Anderson--Insurance
Mary S. Liston--Healthcare
Aristis A.M. Blackman--Entertainment/Music
Lizca M. Francois--Food
Stacie L. Johnson--Financial
Nila J. James--Cleaning
Lois D. Brown--Education
Rose Andree Thoby--Healthcare
Hien T. Nguyen--Art
James R. Hardiman--Property Management
Hal Drew DeWindt--Entertainment/Recreation
Ulysses T. Ivey Jr.--Automotive Window Tinting
Amanda P. Rogers--Healthcare/Research
Rosemary DeWitt--Healthcare
Phillis M. Jackson--Social Service
Amatullah F. Moore Bey--Entertainment/Media
Macki Jones--Publishing
Charles L. Stewart--Telecommunication
Shannon Fye--Education
William J. Boyd IV--Consulting
Nakeisha M. Cooper--Government
Rachelle Cherisse Cirrintano--Education
Lisa J. Morris--Government/Postal Service
Kelly Lane Callahan--Financial
Jose Luis Cantu Jr.--Roofing
Arlex Flores--Financial
Marcus J. Villafane--Engineering
Samatha R. Anderson--Nonprofit
Danielle Marie Grady--Healthcare
Maria G. Garcia--Utility/Waste Disposal
Alysha Dearth--Financial
Elizabeth B. Nyore--Massage
Joann Duran--Healthcare
Dawn R. Pruitt--Healthcare
Octavia Stewart--Real Estate
Henry F. Williams--Locksmith
Carol Szczesniak--Air Transportation
Charles C. Lyder--Accounting
Carol A. Cureo--Education
Jerry Cooper--HVAC
Jack M. Borys--Construction
Jack P. Scampone--Sports Organization
Jarnette L. Brownlee--Massage Therapy
Mariah B.R. Burdette--Beauty
Tabitha Denise Baker--Healthcare
Raslona A. Jackson--Meditation
Della S. Kelly--E-Commerce/Pet Supplies
Christopher Crews--Construction
Cortney Victoria Kowalski--Food
La'Tasha Reed Dullivan--Healthcare
Ray E. Woodall--Entertainment/Production
Tina V.--Human Services
Valerie M. Lee--Healthcare
Taneka I. Rodman--Beauty
Maria Cara Guarnera--Beauty
June Y. Thompson--Funeral Services
Patricia Cantagallo--Marketing
Gary D. Morton II--Automotive
Karen Lynn Hazlip--Cleaning
Eric A. Bady--Mental Healthcare
Kerry J. Robinson--Automotive
Karryl Y. Durr--Education
Zaid S. Eid--Cigars
Marissa Escobar Quinones--Pharmaceuticals
Timothy L. Todd--Author
Erica M. Chatman--Nonprofit
Rochelle L. Vargas--Restaurant
Motselisi E. Moseme--Mental Healthcare
Tarikia L. Jones--Beauty
Jennifer L. Winters Sr.--Retail
Tamesha Y. McVay--Retail/Beauty
Kris Ryan--Cleaning
Ebony L. Whitelow--Government
Melissa A. Johnson--Retail/Beauty/Real Estate
Edward L. Barnes--Government
Susan K. Youngblood--Government
Michael J. Goodman--Insurance/Financial
Dawne F. Washington--Healthcare
Garrett E. Savok--Retail/Oil and Gas
Lauren M. Harris--Retail
Michael J. Bates--Education
Kimberly Wheatley Falco--Energy
Terry L. Anderson--IT/Engineering
Tammy V. Swain-Thomas--Healthcare
Jiangy C. Moore--Healthcare
Syed Z. Ahmed--Construction
Buenaventura (Ben) Calit--Food
Beverly K. Gordon--Entertainment/Gaming
Tonya W. Cook--Healthcare
John Hamman--Automotive
Angelinna V. Biediger--Transportation and Logistics
Twylla L. Owens--Healthcare
Kathy M. Shandling--
Jennifer P. Solomon--Education
Rebecca E. Bombet--Healthcare
Sherry Thomas--IT
Eric B. Turner--Entertainment
Katrina A. Gary-Fortè--Education
James Johnson--Inventing
DeMarco R. Williams--Consulting
Delores Fearon--Financial
Dale Noel Cipollini--Air Transportation
Herminia Acevedo-Santos--Real Estate
Mitchell A. Black--Motivational Speaking
Christina M. Mierzajewski--E-Commerce/Apparel
Caroline A. Collins--Healthcare
Quentin Calloway--Inventing
Vuna Adams Jr.--IT
Kathleen Mickael--Healthcare
Lionel W. Grant--Consulting
Keith L. David--Healthcare
Reginald Flonoury--Food Service
Emily R. Tucker--Healthcare
Lance M. Raffo--Food
Israel Peña--Nonprofit
Donna M. Smith--Healthcare
Antonio McKay--Entertainment
Daniel M. Whitman--Community Service
R. Jason Struniak--Landscaping
Jessica L. Josey--Retail/Home Improvement
Gary I. Tannenbaum--Accounting
Christopher F. Quirin--Digital Media
Ilomise C. Alexandre--Healthcare
Leilany Aleman--Healthcare
Franco Mbilizi--Art
Abdul R. Khan--Healthcare
Eli Salahuddin--Government
Priscilla Bernal--Healthcare
Mercile Martinsen--Video Production
Jacoba F. Bill--Real Estate
James Anthony Meister--Marketing
Mitchell A. Haynes--Construction
Deborah W. Mattox--Education
Jeffrey Reed--Legal Consulting
Michael Zeer--Real Estate
Kevin W. Fennell--Marketing
Donald L. Cunningham--Consulting
Esther M. Morrison--Healthcare
Tanisha N. Dukes--Travel
Shana A. Pashuta--Healthcare
Andre D. Newton Sr.--Construction
Cheryl Lea Pennington--Education
Graham H. Newson--Organization
M. Bruce Lustig--Religion
Steve D. Odum--Entertainment
Jody P. Adams--Consulting
Willie X. Pringle--Human Services
Brett E. Seip--Tattoo
Whitney E. McKinley--Education
Elizabeth C.S. Shaddix--Accounting
Brooke N. Bowers--Food
Thomasina W. Joseph--Education
Jennifer E. Ziegler--Accounting
Dominic A. Offiong--Healthcare
Raiishon L. James--Healthcare
LeRoy T. Davis--Retail/Cannabis
Gecica Tibert--Nonprofit
Carla V. Hough--Healthcare
Deanna S. Gills--Beauty
Guylund Y. Mapes--Healthcare
William Mombela--Real Estate
Tiffany N. Hassell--Human Services
Cody J. Tesch--Equine Training
Kelven O'Dale Satterfield--Automotive
Kjirstyn T. Vallinmaki--Government/Military
Gwen G. Bennett--Retail
Patricia Daley-Mills--Transportation
Jason Seekings--Automotive
Rehema C. Mlisho--Healthcare
Correnna M. Iverson--Retail/Florist
Raffie V. Kehyaian--Financial/Real Estate
Kathryn Nash--Art
Corry J. Ober--Automotive
Aurthuria Sanderson--Healthcare
Traci Lynn Hammond--Utility/Insurance
Armen C. Avakian--Aviation
Chiquita Carter-Layne--E-Commerce
Dewayne J. McClary--Education
Diana Ceneus--Healthcare
Beth Kuhel--Coaching
Yusef J. Laws--Retail/Wellness Products
Howard Goldman--Real Estate
Elizabeth Kit--Healthcare
Seth M. Ninger--Beverages
Victoria V. Gonzalez--Insurance
Susan Spielberg--Education
Felicia Williams--Author
William M. Horniak--Government/Military
John C. Ledbetter--Pharmaceuticals
Judy S. Carmeli--Healthcare
Dana Littlejohn--Author
Maggie Jackson--Government/Military/Healthcare
Winston A. Brown--Financial
Timothy P. Gardner--Engineering
Karen M. Holmquist--Healthcare
Matthew J. Harms--Healthcare
Annette K. Carr--Healthcare Education
Tonya L. Williams-Isaac--Cleaning
Vanita L. Thompson--Marketing
Stephen M. Comeau--IT
Connie D. Blair--Nonprofit
Tomminetta Stamp--Insurance
Irasema 'Sam' Eicher--Signage
Stephen Srulevitz--Automotive
Jean M. Stewart--Education
David M. Marcum--Medical Devices
Cynthia R. Osinbanjo--Energy
Vincent Forbus--Energy
Erin E. Bufford--Healthcare
Candice A. Carter--Education
Tia M. Martin--Notary Public
India Pope-Marin--Real Estate
Justice E. Obi--Biotechnology
Marisa A. Capellan-Battle--Real Estate
Melissa K. White--Construction
Ruth Kerr--Real Estate/Title Services
Kenneth W. Klinger--Waterproofing
Larry A. Strongin--Government
James A. Jackson--Religion
Jackie M. Pesina--Hospitality
LaTasha Johnson--Massage Therapy
Jon K. Minor--Inventing
Tonya Renee West--Retail
Judy F. Barclay--Nonprofit
Gus C. LeGuiza--Transportation
Vijay K. Talwar--Metal Foundry
Latasha A. Johnson--Healthcare
Yvette L. Layne--Entertainment
Gwen L. Carlton--Healthcare
Sarah Louise Scollay--Nonprofit
Joseph M. Wilhelm-Stevens--Air Transportation
Belinda J. Carroll--Consulting
Chrystina C. Clinton--Healthcare
Barton M. Hetrick--IT
Shadai A.M. Neal--Beauty
Melissa L. Bryant--Publishing
Patricia A. DeMarco--Real Estate
Yvette L. Layne--Entertainment
Onita E. Farris--Wellness Products
Ebony Monique Dodson--Entertainment
Marc S. Lapenta--Advertising
Vanessa R. Powell--Education
Daniel E. Barton--Membership
Mark Kelman--Dentistry
Jasmine AyeAye Kyawt--Postal Service
Benjamin Monté Lee--Retail/Fragrances
Gary W. Brashear Jr.--Security
Hal Price--Author
Emily Chesnut--Interior Design
Michelle Harker--Healthcare
Gayla E. Smith--Healthcare
Darlene Maria Jackson--Education
Tom Davis--Publishing
Marissol Silva Martins--Jewelry
Servando Pruneda--Staffing
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.