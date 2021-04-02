Adams Wealth Advisors Chooses the Enterprise File Fabric™ for Remote Working and Cloud Transition Using Object Storage

Jonathan Dursteler, Director of Technology at Adams Wealth said: “The transition to the cloud has been pretty easy and our users have been using the system seamlessly.” He adds, “We are pleased and happy with the File Fabric and have streamlined our processes while also improving our security and compliance.” London, United Kingdom, April 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Storage Made Easy® (SME) announced today that Adams Wealth Advisors has chosen the Storage Made Easy (SME) Enterprise File Fabric to transition employees to the Cloud in the current remote working environment.Adams Wealth Advisors is a registered investment advisory firm which over the previous three years has grown between 30% and 40% annually. The start of the pandemic early in 2020 forced most of the staff to work from home, creating problems for an infrastructure built to support employees working from the office. At the time, all storage was on-premises and it seemed like remote users were working at the dawn of the computer era rather than in the world of ‘work from anywhere’ in the era of cloud computing.The appeal of the File Fabric was that it was designed to support remote work, security and governance, and collaboration all together in one turnkey service in the cloud.Some key achievements:- Migrating the on-premises NAS data onto the cloud was supported by Storage Made Easy and was straightforward. The company used Rclone, an open source data tiering application, which has built in support for the File Fabric. Data was tiered to Amazon S3 over a weekend.- The File Fabric provides multiple methods for Adams Wealth users to access their Amazon S3 data including a web browser UI, mobile devices, and Cloud Drive (akin to the users previous home drive).- The File Fabric provides capabilities not easily available natively including features such as locking, versioning and trash. The trash capability has been especially useful on several occasions.- The File Fabric for Adams Wealth is deployed in the Cloud on IaaS – infrastructure as a service. The IaaS is a dedicated instance of the File Fabric configured specifically for Adams including their own domain and branding.- From a security and compliance perspective, the File Fabric has provided significant new capabilities. Key items include streamed encryption and an audit trail that captures all data access events, which can be used for compliance, to satisfy for example Subject Data Access Requests.- Document collaboration with clients and partners, now occurs directly from the main server. There is no need to duplicate files to external consumer sync services. With controls such as link duration, number of downloads, passwords and the audit trail collaboration is both more efficient as well as secure.Jonathan Dursteler, Director of Technology at Adams Wealth said: “The transition to the cloud has been pretty easy and our users have been using the system seamlessly.” He adds, “We are pleased and happy with the File Fabric and have streamlined our processes while also improving our security and compliance.”