TVS Pinball Network Adds Schoolhouse Rock to 24/7 Streaming Cartoon Network

Schoolhouse Rock was a groundbreaking educational cartoon series in the 1970's and 1980's. Now it is joining the fulltime cartoon post cable streaming network on the WatchYour.TV platform.

Schoolhouse Rock joins other classic cartoons on the service including Underdog, Beanie & Cecil, Hoppity Hooper, The Lone Ranger, Mr. Magoo, Courageous Cat, Tennessee Tuxedo, Rocket Robin Hood, and dozens more. TVS Pinball Network is ad supported and free to view.



TVS Pinball Network is one of six TVS Micro Channels in the TVS Kids + Family program bundle. Others inclyde TVS Light Network, TVS Hi Tops Network, TVS Pet Parade Network, TVS Inspirational Network, and the TVS Family Movie Network.



TVS Kids and Family bundle of six free to view channels is one of six TVS channel bundles. Others are TVS Classic TV, TVS Classic Movies, TVS Home Shopping, TVS Sports, and TVS Lifestyle Network bundles.



All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship, paid programming, and native advertising opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami.



