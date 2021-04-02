Sencore Introduces New Decoder for Internet Delivery Applications





Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com. Sioux Falls, SD, April 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery and industry leader of professional receiver decoders, is proud to announce the release of a new decoder for the commercial AV market.The Impulse 300D is a portable single channel network decoder with support for SRT, HLS, ZIXI, RIST and RTMP inputs. Two independent RJ45 ports, SDI, HDMI and analog outputs enable you to easily deploy new channels without relying on traditional satellite or cable transmission. The compact chassis can run stand-alone or be mounted in 1RU rack space with an optional bracket.MPEG2, H.264 and HEVC video decoding up to 4k resolution and all major audio formats, make it the ideal solution for nearly any application. With various internet delivery protocol support and the video recording/playback functionality, it is the perfect solution for internet delivery decoding, network protocol conversion, content recording and file-based streaming.As with all Sencore products, it is backed by their best-in-class customer support team.About SencoreSencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.