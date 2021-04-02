Fusion Marketplace Welcomes Axis Medical Staffing as New Partner

Press Releases Fusion Marketplace Press Release Share Blog

Fusion Marketplace launched February 10, 2021 as a one-stop shop for healthcare travelers to take control of their career. The traveler-first driven platform provides full transparency for healthcare travelers and allows them to manage their information across multiple agencies. The healthcare traveler is now in the driver’s seat when it comes to their career. Leaders with Axis say they joined Fusion Marketplace because of how well their company ties in with Fusion.



“Our brand is very similar to Fusion’s. We have a very similar approach to our travelers, our vision within this space, and we both have a commitment to provide the absolute best experience for our travelers as often as possible,” said Charity Crawford, Senior Healthcare Recruiter for Axis Medical Staffing.



Fusion Marketplace is aimed at giving all healthcare travelers more transparency and less unknowns. They are able to use the one stop shop to compare benefits, pay packages and reviews across multiple agencies. This new career platform gives the traveler full control of their job search and provides them with tools to improve the overall experience of comparing options.



“If you know anything about Fusion, you know that we’re picky. We want to work with the best, the best travelers, the best hospitals, the best recruiters and now the best agencies,” said Carrie Polak, Manager of Customer Success for Fusion Marketplace. “Axis Medical Staffing started from very humble beginnings just like Fusion and one thing of the many things that stuck out about them were their ratings and reviews, they speak for themselves.”



There is a great demand for traveling healthcare professionals, but they have not always had full control over major career decisions. Fusion Marketplace is now leading by example in building a traveler-first community. Healthcare travelers are now able to make decisions and choose their assignments based on honest and transparent details before they talk to a recruiter.



To learn more about Fusion Marketplace and to create your traveler profile, go to fusionmarketplace.com.



About Fusion Marketplace:

Fusion Marketplace connects healthcare staffing agencies with quality healthcare travelers to help both parties find a good match. Healthcare professionals can compare jobs, look at benefits, and store their information on the platform to ensure applying for jobs is a seamless and simple process. Learn more at



About Axis Medical Staffing:

Leah Kemple

877-230-3885



https://www.fusionmarketplace.com



