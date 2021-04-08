PayPerHead Agents Can Offer Options on 2021 NFL Draft

Press Releases PayPerHead Press Release Share Blog

Sports bettors wagered $20 million on last year’s draft. The $20 million represents the money Vegas sportsbooks and other U.S.-based sportsbooks accepted. Offshore companies and local bookies don’t release wagering handle stats.



The first player chosen in 2020, Joe Burrow, won the Heisman Trophy. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Burrow first. Ohio State player Chase Young went second to the Washington Football Team, and Young's teammate, Buckeyes’ cornerback Jeff Okudah, went third to the Detroit Lions.



2021 is unique because the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, and San Francisco 49ers top the draft with the top three picks. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Jacksonville will draft Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence. The Jets traded quarterback Sam Darnold to Carolina to open a spot for BYU QB Zach Wilson. The odds on Lawrence to go first are too low to attract action. The odds on Wilson and any other player going after Lawrence should drive NFL Draft betting revenue.



Agents don’t care so much about odds because choosing NFL Draft picks correctly is difficult. Each college football athlete represents a different betting option. Deciding who goes third, fourth, fifth, and so on is challenging.



PayPerHead Product Manager Nate Johnson said the company’s clients could offer betting on the NFL Draft for the first time. "Last year, we added a Premium Props platform. Our agents can now provide betting options on the NFL Draft."



Johnson said the props platform is a big hit. “Players love it because they don’t have to search for quarter and halftime lines. The NFL Draft is unique because it’s a single event. But most prop players like to bet on halftime and quarter lines.” Players also like to bet on individual sports star performances. “Agents should see a big uptick starting April 1. MLB started on the first, and baseball is tailor-made for prop betting,” Johnson said.



Johnson added that sports bettors love to wager on how many strikeouts pitchers get and how many hits, runs, and runs batted in batters account for in single games. “Our agents are excited about the NFL Draft and the MLB Season. Most agents have seen at least a 15% rise in action after adding Premium Props. That rise could eclipse 20%, or even 25% once players get into baseball.”



About PayPerHead:

Founded in 1997, PayPerHead is the leading choice for serious bookies. The company's Agent Payment Solution (APS) is the only platform in the PPH sportsbook industry that allows for online collections and payments. Bookies can offer their players a racebook, a digital casino, a sportsbook with over 80+ leagues, and an in-game betting platform. The option exists for bookmakers to add a Premium Casino, Premium Live Dealer, Premium Player Props, and the Live+ betting platform with game trackers and video streams. PayPerHead also has a best-in-industry referral program so agents can add to their profitability. The company prides itself on providing industry-leading, top-class customer service with over 20 years of experience.

