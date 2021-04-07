Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of The Rescue Store in Pennsylvania

Press Releases Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

MES can be reached at 1-877-MESFire (1-877-637-3473) or on MESFire.com. Sandy Hook, CT, April 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of the Hurst Jaws of Life dealer, The Rescue Store, in Mercer, Pennsylvania. MES is proud to have Bill Finley Jr., with nearly 30 years of first responder experience, join the MES team and to help expand their product and service offerings in the state of Pennsylvania. MES is now the premiere authorized dealer for Hurst, Vetter, and Rescue42 products and service to customers in Pennsylvania effective immediately.About Municipal Emergency ServicesEstablished in 2001 Municipal Emergency Services has quickly grown to be the largest supplier of 3M Scott SCBA, Honeywell, Fire-Dex, Hurst Jaws of Life, Matex Fire Hose, 5.11 Tactical, and Bullard Helmets to first responders in North America. With over 185 sales representatives, 100+ mobile service technicians, and 18 in-house service centers strategically located locally around the United States they can assure that their customers are purchasing quality name brand equipment that remains functioning to the appropriate NFPA and manufacturer's specifications throughout the life of the product.Headquartered in Sandy Hook, CT, the company employees a team of over 450 dedicated employees to serve communities throughout the United States.MES can be reached at 1-877-MESFire (1-877-637-3473) or on MESFire.com. Contact Information Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.

