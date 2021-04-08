PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Flow Management Devices

Flow Management Devices Small Volume Prover Heading to Calibration Lab in Saudi Arabia


FMD Ships Small Volume Prover to Saudi Arabia for use in Calibration Lab in Damman Industrial City.

Phoenix, AZ, April 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Flow Management Devices, LLC (FMD), a unit of IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX), a leading manufacturer of Unidirectional Captive Displacement Small Volume Provers, is pleased to announce the recent shipment of an FMD-035 to Arabian Industrial Calibration Company (ACC).

ACC is a Saudi-based company that provides flow meter calibration and measurement services to Saudi Arabia. The FMD-035 prover will be used in ACC’s calibration lab as the primary standard for their calibration facility located in Damman Industrial City.

“We are very proud to have our FMD Prover Technology as the measurement solution for this application,” states Steve Stewart, Vice President of Sales for Flow Management Devices. “We are committed to working closely with our channel partners, clients, and end-users to ensure FMD provers deliver the highest quality and best performance possible.”

Visit our Website: www.flowmd.com

About Flow Management Devices:
Flow Management Devices (“Flow MD”) provides a broad portfolio of proprietary flow measurement products that support the verification of liquid measurement in high-value oil and gas custody transfers. The Company’s flagship product is Small Volume Provers, which produces highly accurate data to calibrate flowmeters to reduce measurement inaccuracies that can translate to significant economic loss for operators. In addition to provers, Flow MD provides Sampling Systems designed to assist in product quality assurance.
Contact Information
Flow Management Devices
Judy Williams
602-233-9885
Contact
https://flowmd.com

