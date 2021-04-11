Hon Tam Island (of MerPerle Resorts & Hotels) to be the Venue for a Tour Inspection on a Caravan FamTrip Organized by Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism



To boost tourist demand for the Khanh Hoa province, especially the destination of Nha Trang Coastal City, the Department of Tourism has organized a Caravan FamTrip program set to take place from April 8 to April 11, 2021.

Nha Trang, Vietnam, April 11, 2021 --(



The team at Hon Tam Island has been well informed and ready to welcome the FamTrip participants to contribute its efforts to the FamTrip program. This is a chance for management to introduce what they offer to the travel market.



Taking part in this FamTrip program, there are hundreds of tourist companies and associations from all over Vietnam who will also be in one-to-one business matching during the three-day program.



It is highly expected that after this FamTrip program, Hon Tan Island will be widely known in public and on a strong rebound when more travelers will choose Nha Trang as a destination of choice.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experiences based on the business philosophy of bringing guests a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create unique experiences and a feeling of belonging with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.



Trong Do

84908435544



http://www.hontamresort.vn/

+84908435544



