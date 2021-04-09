Credit Benchmark Appoints Thomas Gilligan as Chief Commercial Officer

Press Releases Credit Benchmark Press Release Share Blog

Telephone: +1-631-584-2200 New York, NY, April 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Credit Benchmark, the leader in consensus-based credit analytics, has announced the appointment of Thomas Gilligan as Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. Thomas will be based in Credit Benchmark’s New York office. He will lead the firm’s global commercial team and will be responsible for global go-to-market strategy and distribution channels.A proven commercial and sales leader, Thomas joins Credit Benchmark from IHS Markit where he served as Head of Americas Equity Sales. He brings broad experience and deep expertise in the risk data and analytics space, having served as a founding member of the IHS Markit alternative data committee. He joined IHS Markit in 2012 as part of the acquisition of Data Explorers. Prior to Data Explorers, he worked closely with the Prime Brokerage clients of Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers.“TJ brings a track record of commercial success with a critical understanding of our customers’ requirements around risk and data,” said Donal Smith, Co-founder and Chairman at Credit Benchmark. “We are thrilled to have him in this newly created role accelerating our growth efforts as we expand our market reach organically and across third party data distribution partners.”About Credit BenchmarkCredit Benchmark is a financial data and analytics company that brings together internal credit risk views from 40+ of the world’s leading financial institutions. The contributions are anonymized, aggregated, and published twice monthly in the form of credit consensus ratings and aggregate analytics to provide an independent, real-world measure of risk on rated and unrated entities globally. Credit Benchmark was founded in 2012 and is based in New York and London. For more information, visit www.creditbenchmark.com.Media Contact InformationCaitlin MulkeenHead of MarketingTelephone: +1-646-779-1143John RoderickJ. Roderick Public Relations (Representing Credit Benchmark)Telephone: +1-631-584-2200 Contact Information Credit Benchmark

