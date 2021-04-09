PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Bainbridge Companies

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Bainbridge Companies: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Bainbridge Announces Promotion to Spearhead Development Efforts


Wellington, FL, April 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Bainbridge Companies (Bainbridge), a leading developer, owner and manager of luxury multifamily communities, announced today the promotion of Bob Thollander to President of Development.

“As Bainbridge’s development pipeline continues to grow, it was critical for us to have someone oversee our entire development platform nationally,” said Richard Schechter, Chairman and CEO. “Since joining Bainbridge in 2014, Bob has successfully initiated the acquisition and development of more than 6,000 units valued at more than $1 billion. We congratulate Bob on his continued success at Bainbridge.”

About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC
Bainbridge is a leading owner, developer, and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities in the Eastern United States. Founded in 1997, Bainbridge is a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction, acquisition, and management of residential and commercial real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, FL with regional offices in Orlando and Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA: Bethesda, MD; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and, Dallas and Austin, TX. Our team develops and operates assets in 6 states and 33+ markets and has more than 600 associates across our offices and portfolio. To learn more about Bainbridge's communities and recent development activities, please visit bainbridgecompanies.com
Contact Information
Bainbridge Companies
Liv Gabrielsen
312-607-6058
Contact
www.bainbridgecompanies.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bainbridge Companies
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help