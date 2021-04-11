TVS Light Network Brings The Doris Day Show Back to Monday Nights - Where It Was Top Ten in the 1960's - On WatchYour.TV, Powered by Tulix

The Doris Day Show was a staple of family TV programming in the 1960's and 70's. It was Top Ten on Monday Nights, and now it's back on that night via the TVS Light Network. TVS Light Network showcases classic family programming.

Essington, PA, April 11, 2021 --(



Doris Day episodes will appear in a block on Monday nights so that fans can binge watch the program. TVS Light Network showcases classic family programming and is a part of the six channel TVS Faith and Family program bundle. All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view.



Other programs on TVS Light Network include Lassie, Andy Griffith, Petticoat Junction, Green Acres, Family, Father Knows Best, Ozzie and Harriet, Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore and Laverne & Shirley.



TVS Light Network is one of 40 TVSMicroChannels.Com on the WatchYour.TV platform. This includes six channel bundles from TVS Sports, TVS Home Shopping, TVS Classic TV, TVS Classic Movies, TVS Kids + Family, and TVS Lifestyle Networks.



All TVS programming is ad supported and free to watch. TVS AdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship, native advertising, and paid programming opportunities. TVS AdSales.com is located in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.



