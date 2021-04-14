NobelBiz’s Webinar Series Welcomes Rebekah Johnson to Talk About STIR/SHAKEN and Everything You Need to Know as a Call Center Manager



Cheyenne, WY, April 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- STIR/SHAKEN is a key component of the fight against nefarious over-the-phone activities. As the June 30th deadline for implementing STIR/SHAKEN is approaching, Rebekah Johnson answers some of the concerns rising in the call center industry.This timely discussion is focused on explaining STIR/SHAKEN for those businesses that are involved in making a high number of outbound calls on a daily basis. The webinar covers everything business owners need to do to remain compliant, how can STIR/SHAKEN influence the overall call center performance and addresses some of the most common misconceptions.Because STIR/SHAKEN has a solid technological component that needs to be implemented before June 30th, call centers need to work closely with their voice service providers to see this through in a timely manner. This webinar will give a good overview of what business owners need to know and how this process will look like from a call center perspective.This is a unique opportunity for anyone in the Call Center industry who is interested in finding expert answers to the following two question:- How will STIR/SHAKEN affect call centers and other call-originating businesses?- How can call centers prepare for STIR/SHAKEN?The on-demand webinar is available for free. Interested parties can access it here:https://nobelbiz.com/webinar-stir-shaken-for-call-centers/Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email them at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let's set up a meeting.The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.NobelBiz is a Contact Center as a Service company providing both carrier and software solutions. Being more an extension of its clients' services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single interface.

