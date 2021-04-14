Mika Medical Launches Comfort-M, a New Continuous Needleless Injection System in Korea

Press Releases Mika Medical Press Release Share Blog

Founded in 1990, Mika Medical developed Korea’s first patented needleless injection (Comfort-In) technology, used for diabetes, local anesthesia, and hormone injections. Comfort-In helped to reduce the pain of diabetics by eliminating skin damage caused by periodic needle injection.



With the vision to apply needleless syringes to a wider field based on this technology, the company invented an advanced type of medical device, Comfort-M, a new continuous needleless injection system.



The requirement of existing needleless syringes to be pressurized and filled with drugs for every use leads to difficulty performing skin and scalp procedures. To solve this problem, after extensive research, the company invented a needleless injection system capable of injecting 3cc of drugs 30 times continuously at 0.1cc increments – an innovative injection technology that can be widely used not only for skin beauty, but also for various medical and pharmaceutical applications.



This product has no visible needles. When the drug is injected into the body, it is immediately dispersed under the skin, so the effect can be fast with very short treatment time. The drug is injected at constant pressure, making it easy to use. The risk of infection is also eliminated by making all parts that contact the skin and the drug consumable.



Busan, Korea, South, April 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Mika Medical succeeded in developing Comfort-M, a new continuous needleless injection system in Korea.

Contact Information Mika Medical

Jennifer Lee

82-51-831-6040



mikamedical.co.kr



