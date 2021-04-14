Anil Uzun Talks About Empowerment Tourism on Clubhouse

Press Releases Anil Uzun Press Release Share Blog

Anil Uzun is an inspiring and purposeful traveler and he wants to create a positive change in travel with empowerment. Empowerment tourism is a way to explore a destination from the inside whilst empowering the lives of the communities at the site.

Anil Uzun says, "Travelling is fun but I wanted to have fun and help others. And I have learnt about Empowerment Tourism and asked myself why don't I do that. I want travelling to allow people to explore the famous sights of a country whilst also providing funds, skills, and sustainable projects to help empower the local communities we work with. One day you might be seeing the Rice Fields in Vietnam and the next, meeting the rice workers your funds have helped him/her to be employed at a local school.

"I get a lot of questions on the topic that is why I decided to answer the questions and tell all about what is empowerment tourism on Clubhouse. I want to create a bridge allowing those who want to truly empower those in the developing world to be able to enjoy the splendor of the country's sights and attractions," he continues.

Anil Uzun will talk about empowerment tourism on Clubhouse with his fellow friends on April 24, at 7.00pm CET.

Who is Anil Uzun?

Anil Uzun is a travel enthusiast, and what he loves the most is to travel with his loved ones. In short, he loves to make the most out of life. Anil Uzun started traveling when he was very young. In 2007, he began to take notes of his trips and created a travel journal. He has been traveling all around the world for about 13 years.

