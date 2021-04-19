

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Image Gallery Kashima Arts Co., Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Kashima Arts Co., Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Kashima Arts Proudly Presents, Seitei, Zeshin and Kyosai: Japanese Art at the Paris and Philadelphia Expositions, a Japanese Art Sales Exhibition





With the turn of the 19th century came the rise of Euro-American globalization. During this unprecedented period of industrial & cultural prosperity, Centennial Exhibitions became a popular vehicle for countries to showcase their art and tradition. As differing forms of expression began to be shared across cultures, art flourished and arose with new innovations. In spite of the abundance, three major Japanese artists took center stage: Seitei, Zeshin and Kyosai. With their originality, elegance and detail, their works transcended the greatest of cultural boundaries and caught the attention of the world.



Despite their overwhelming success in the West, their exclusion from mainstream Japanese art history cast a shadow on their reputation. Thankfully, in recent years, their works have undergone re-evaluation and have rightfully regained mass recognition. Visitors are welcomed to take this rare opportunity to view the works of the three esteemed artists who continue to stun audiences across many generations and cultures.



Exhibiting Artists

Shibata Zeshin (1807-1891)

A man of many talents, the Bakumatsu to Meiji period Shijo school painter and lacquer artist is best known for his excellent Urushi-e (lacquer painting). A vanguard in his field, Zeshin notably impacted the Meiji period lacquer industry by introducing new techniques. Both, his paintings and highly viscous Western-style textured lacquerware are highly sought after worldwide.



Kawanabe Kyosai (1831-1889)

The globally acclaimed Edo period painter gained popularity through his satirical caricatures and nishiki-e (ukio-e, colored woodblock prints). Sharp and armed with extraordinary artistic talent, the global impact of Kyosai's works have only increased with time.



Watanabe Seitei (1851-1918)

Seitei was a disciple of the great history painter, Kikuchi Yosai. The first Japanese painter to ever visit Paris, Seitei attend the Paris Expo in 1878. Upon meeting the Impressionists, he gifted Edgar Degas a hand-made painting. Ahead of his time, Seitei fuses elegant Edo aesthetics with western styles. A blend of visual cultures, his works have earned their own contemporary following.



Work Highlights

- Watanabe Seitei, Fujio Raijin (Wind God and Thunder God)

- Kawanabe Kyosai, Yang Guifei (Yokihi)

- Kawanabe Kyosai, Seven Gods of Good Fortune

- Shibata Zeshin, An Album of Illustrations



Digital catalogs illustrating exhibited works are available upon request. Please contact intl@kashima-arts.co.jp to register for this offer.



Event Details

Exhibition Title: Seitei, Zeshin and Kyosai: Japanese Art at the Paris and Philadelphia Expositions

Event Page: https://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/exhibitions/seitei_kyosai_zeshin/

Dates: April 24 (Sat) to May 5 (Wed), 2021. Open everyday, from 10am to 6 pm.

Exhibiting Artists: Watanabe Seitei, Kawanabe Kyosai and Shibata Zeshin

Venue: Kashima Arts (3-3-2, Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan 104-0031)

Email: intl@kashima-arts.co.jp

Tel: +81 (0)3-3276-0700 Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Kashima Arts proudly presents, Seitei, Zeshin and Kyosai: Japanese Art at the Paris and Philadelphia Expositions. The art sales exhibition opens April 24 on through to May 5 and offers approx. 40 works by the 3 leading Meiji period Nihon-ga painters who have gained great attention in recent years: Watanabe Seitei, Kawanabe Kyosai and Shibata Zeshin.With the turn of the 19th century came the rise of Euro-American globalization. During this unprecedented period of industrial & cultural prosperity, Centennial Exhibitions became a popular vehicle for countries to showcase their art and tradition. As differing forms of expression began to be shared across cultures, art flourished and arose with new innovations. In spite of the abundance, three major Japanese artists took center stage: Seitei, Zeshin and Kyosai. With their originality, elegance and detail, their works transcended the greatest of cultural boundaries and caught the attention of the world.Despite their overwhelming success in the West, their exclusion from mainstream Japanese art history cast a shadow on their reputation. Thankfully, in recent years, their works have undergone re-evaluation and have rightfully regained mass recognition. Visitors are welcomed to take this rare opportunity to view the works of the three esteemed artists who continue to stun audiences across many generations and cultures.Exhibiting ArtistsShibata Zeshin (1807-1891)A man of many talents, the Bakumatsu to Meiji period Shijo school painter and lacquer artist is best known for his excellent Urushi-e (lacquer painting). A vanguard in his field, Zeshin notably impacted the Meiji period lacquer industry by introducing new techniques. Both, his paintings and highly viscous Western-style textured lacquerware are highly sought after worldwide.Kawanabe Kyosai (1831-1889)The globally acclaimed Edo period painter gained popularity through his satirical caricatures and nishiki-e (ukio-e, colored woodblock prints). Sharp and armed with extraordinary artistic talent, the global impact of Kyosai's works have only increased with time.Watanabe Seitei (1851-1918)Seitei was a disciple of the great history painter, Kikuchi Yosai. The first Japanese painter to ever visit Paris, Seitei attend the Paris Expo in 1878. Upon meeting the Impressionists, he gifted Edgar Degas a hand-made painting. Ahead of his time, Seitei fuses elegant Edo aesthetics with western styles. A blend of visual cultures, his works have earned their own contemporary following.Work Highlights- Watanabe Seitei, Fujio Raijin (Wind God and Thunder God)- Kawanabe Kyosai, Yang Guifei (Yokihi)- Kawanabe Kyosai, Seven Gods of Good Fortune- Shibata Zeshin, An Album of IllustrationsDigital catalogs illustrating exhibited works are available upon request. Please contact intl@kashima-arts.co.jp to register for this offer.Event DetailsExhibition Title: Seitei, Zeshin and Kyosai: Japanese Art at the Paris and Philadelphia ExpositionsEvent Page: https://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/exhibitions/seitei_kyosai_zeshin/Dates: April 24 (Sat) to May 5 (Wed), 2021. Open everyday, from 10am to 6 pm.Exhibiting Artists: Watanabe Seitei, Kawanabe Kyosai and Shibata ZeshinVenue: Kashima Arts (3-3-2, Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan 104-0031)Email: intl@kashima-arts.co.jpTel: +81 (0)3-3276-0700 Contact Information Kashima Arts

Naoko Watanabe and Aisei Tamura

+81 (0)3-3276-0700



http://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/



Click here to view the company profile of Kashima Arts Co., Ltd.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kashima Arts Co., Ltd.