TEBillion Announces Popularity of Its New Mobile App Among Users

London, United Kingdom, April 16, 2021



TEBillion previously announced the rolling out of the new mobile app and not long after the announcement, it has now released its more robust mobile CRM app available in Android and iOS.



The new TEB mobile app is now being used by its large network of customers and partners. It is also now getting positive feedback from them with the mobile app being able to carry out all the functionalities and features available in the TEB desktop version including management dashboard access, leads and opportunities tracking, sales team performance reporting, and business health checks. The new mobile app is giving its users effective and efficient business management on the go.



TEB Cloud is a complete business automation suite created for the needs of growing businesses. TEB Cloud completely automates every single business process, from sales to projects and HR, including inventory, deliveries, invoicing, orders, and billing management. The brainy software suite provides business-wide automation within the cloud.



Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



