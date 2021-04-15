Celine Atallah is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the Attorney of the Year in the State of Massachusetts and is Due to be Featured in the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine

Celine Atallah, Founder of Atallah Law Group, is a highly distinguished attorney focusing on personal injury law, immigration law, real estate law, divorce and family matters, as well as wills, trusts and estates. She is being honored in the second quarter of 2021 as their Attorney of the Year in the State of Massachusetts.

Methuen, MA, April 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Celine Atallah is a highly distinguished attorney at Atallah Law Group, LLC, Massachusetts. Prior to establishing her firm, she garnered experience while working with Shaheen and Gordon, PA, one of the largest and most highly regarded law firms in New Hampshire. Attorney Atallah pursued a career in the legal field, earning a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Massachusetts School of Law in 2013. As a pioneer in her field, Attorney Atallah offers a unique combination of professionalism, compassion, and strategic development of each case to achieve the best result possible. She dedicates a significant amount of time to prepare for each case with diligence and care. As a result of her extensive experience and knowledge, Attorney Atallah provides excellent legal advice to her clients and is a leading attorney in her field. Attorney Atallah is affiliated with the National Immigration Project, the Massachusetts Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the American Immigration Lawyers Association.