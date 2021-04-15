PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Top100 Registry Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Top100 Registry Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Celine Atallah is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the Attorney of the Year in the State of Massachusetts and is Due to be Featured in the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine


Celine Atallah, Founder of Atallah Law Group, is a highly distinguished attorney focusing on personal injury law, immigration law, real estate law, divorce and family matters, as well as wills, trusts and estates. She is being honored in the second quarter of 2021 as their Attorney of the Year in the State of Massachusetts.

Celine Atallah is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the Attorney of the Year in the State of Massachusetts and is Due to be Featured in the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine
Methuen, MA, April 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Celine Atallah is a highly distinguished attorney at Atallah Law Group, LLC, Massachusetts. Prior to establishing her firm, she garnered experience while working with Shaheen and Gordon, PA, one of the largest and most highly regarded law firms in New Hampshire. Attorney Atallah pursued a career in the legal field, earning a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Massachusetts School of Law in 2013. As a pioneer in her field, Attorney Atallah offers a unique combination of professionalism, compassion, and strategic development of each case to achieve the best result possible. She dedicates a significant amount of time to prepare for each case with diligence and care. As a result of her extensive experience and knowledge, Attorney Atallah provides excellent legal advice to her clients and is a leading attorney in her field. Attorney Atallah is affiliated with the National Immigration Project, the Massachusetts Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
Contact Information
Top 100 Registry Inc.
David Lerner
855-785-2514
Contact
www.top100registry.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Top100 Registry Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help