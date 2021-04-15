PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Sencore

RIST, the Latest in Internet Distribution Protocols, Has Been Added to the Sencore DMG 7000. Start Transporting Your Content for a Fraction of the Cost.


Sioux Falls, SD, April 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RIST, the reliable internet streaming protocol, has officially been added to the Sencore DMG 7000. This new protocol is shaking things up in internet distribution. Thanks to the folks at the VSF, RIST is bringing a standards-based approach to transporting content over the open internet with technologies like RTP, RTCP, ST 2022-1, ST 2022-7, DTLS and PSK. With their powers combined, content is protected and secured while maintaining a minimum amount of latency.

RIST with Sencore’s DMG 7000 is the perfect solution for your internet distribution needs. The DMG 7000 supports Simple and Main profiles of RIST enabling features like -

- Packet retransmission for guaranteed content delivery
- Secure connections and content with DTLS and PSK
- Redundancy and bandwidth aggregation with link bonding

Combine the powerful features of RIST with the existing protocols and features of the DMG 7000. Transmit, receive, convert protocols like RIST, Zixi, SRT, HLS and MPEG/IP in a simple to use media gateway.

As with all Sencore products, the DMG 7000 platform is backed by Sencore’s best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers.

To download the full datasheet and view new features and product specifications visit www.sencore.com
Contact Information
Sencore
Chelsea Hamann
605-978-4600
Contact
www.sencore.com

