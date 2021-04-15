Pete Rose to Provide Daily Major League Baseball Picks on Sports Recommendation Service UPickTrade.com

Press Releases UpickTrade.com Press Release Share Blog

For more information, go to Las Vegas, NV, April 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- UpickTrade.com , the long term strategy and money management sports recommendation service, announced today that all-time great Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose will become an ambassador for the service and provide his exclusive daily baseball picks for subscribers throughout the 2021 season.“We are thrilled to partner with Pete Rose, perhaps the greatest baseball player who ever lived, to provide our UPickTrade.com subscribers with exclusive and valuable content,” said Carlos Lazo, the CEO of UPickTrade.com and XOY Capital of Guadalajara, México. “There are very few if any people in the world who know more about baseball than Pete Rose so his deep knowledge of the game and his experiences in gambling will blend well with our unique UPickTrade.com sports betting strategies and algorithms.”Rose’s commentary, predictions and recommendations for the 2021 Major League Baseball season will appear daily to UPickTrade.com subscribers. Monthly subscriptions cost $89 and allow access to sports recommendations from Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League and the National Football League as well as money management recommendations. Picks are available at least one hour before game time. No privileged information from teams are used in any information released by UPickTrade.comAs part of its relationship with Rose, UPickTrade.com subscribers will also have access to Rose-signed merchandise, with nine-month subscribers receiving a Pete Rose signed baseball and 12-month subscribers receiving a personalized Rose-signed professional-sized bat.“I’m excited to share my knowledge about baseball and sports on a daily basis for UPickTrade.com,” said Rose. “The 2021 Major League Baseball season will be one of the most interesting ever and I’m looking forward to sharing my thoughts on it every day with UPickTrade.com subscribers.”Rose is regarded as one of the greatest baseball players of all time. Playing from 1963 to 1986, Rose is the all-time leader in Major League Baseball for hits (4,256), games played (3,562) at-bats (14,053) and singles (3,215). Nicknamed “Charlie Hustle,” Rose won three World Series rings (with the Cincinnati Reds in 1975 and 1976 and the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980) as well as three batting titles, one Most Valuable Player award and appeared on 17 All-Star teams.UpickTrade.com is a sports betting recommendation service created in 2017 and headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. UpickTrade.com uses a unique sports betting algorithm to deliver the best sports betting picks for the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL and includes a money management recommendation so clients can best balance risk verses reward on each transaction.“When I decided to launch Upicktrade, the worldwide recommendation service was because for many years, in my betting experience, I realized that the ‘tipster’ service is not well recognized and that the only ones who benefited were the sportsbook platforms and your relationship with them,” said Lazo. “Since its launch in December 2017, I have presented an alternative service without association with any sportsbook, with the sole purpose to create a tool for our clients to make money through our sports betting strategy. Our formula is based on statistics, our own unique data based algorithm utilizing a long-term strategy and rooted in money management, lowering the risk and having a mid-long-term vision. We work daily to demonstrate with deeds and not words that our records are real, in fact, we make each of our recommendation’s public domain.”For more information, go to www.UpPickTrade.com or download the app. Contact Information PR PROS

Josh Weissman

310-770-9076





