PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Mitolytix

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Mitolytix: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Mitolytix Novel Biomolecule Converts Malignant Phenotype to Benign Status


A new biomolecule developed my Mitolytix Research, referred to as a "Catalyst," significantly induce necrosis of malignant tumors without histological changes in adjacent nontumorous tissue. The objective is tumor “normalization,” in contrast to “expeditious tumor destruction.” While some similarities between the tumor response of chemo-radiotherapy and the catalyst are observed, several differences are noted.

Mitolytix Novel Biomolecule Converts Malignant Phenotype to Benign Status
Ontario, Canada, April 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Complex I catalytic oxidation (C1CO), as a function of the Catalyst, is a sequence of related biological events that uniquely differ from Chemo-radiotherapy.

The general thesis states that dysfunctions within the ROS landscape are the potentiating factors that activate cancer metastasis. Moreover, metastatic potential is regulated by redox signaling patterns intended as protective signal propagations.

In other words, tumor cells are mobilized for the purpose of constructing tumors (more accurately described as dysfunctional glands of internal secretion), in peripheral sites of high toxicity. These tumors produce substances that fail to achieve their desired end. Once redox signaling is corrected, these dysfunctional signal propagations terminate.

References: https://pdfhost.io/v/b2FmXV76g_Mitolytix_White_Paper_20_Compressedpdf.pdf
Contact Information
Mitolytix
Dan Stevens
604-235-1969
Contact
www.mitolytix.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mitolytix
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help