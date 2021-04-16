John Cassimus Grand Slam Quest Sets a New World Record & Raises Money for Conservation

Press Releases Crazy Cazboys Press Release Share Blog

John Cassimus, avid outdoorsmen, land conservation advocate, hunter and CEO of Crazy Cazboy’s accomplishes his goal of setting a world record in turkey hunting to raise money and awareness for the National Wild Turkey Federation. The previous record sat at 46 hours and Cassimus and his team completed their quest at 45 hours, 52 minutes and 41 seconds on April 15, 2021 in South Dakota. The hunt took place in four states and has currently raised $20,000+ for the NWTF conservation efforts.





Cassimus entered the quest to raise money and awareness for the NWTF to increase funding for land preservation and conservation for hunting. 100% of the donations made will be donated directly to the NWTF. As of this morning the Grand Slam Quest has raised over $20,000 dollars and donations will remain open until Wednesday, April 21, 2021.



Cassimus says, “It was important as I considered the Grand Slam World Record to connect it to conservation of land and the promotion of the sport of hunting and we are so excited this has resonated with so many people. This was an incredible adventure, hunting in four states over two days and personally flying the plane to each area. It's been exciting, it's been hard, and it's been extremely rewarding. We are very proud of the World Record and we want to continue to encourage individuals to donate to the NWTF via our website www.under36.com. So far donations total $20,000 and we will continue to take donations until Wednesday, April 21. All donations through Wednesday are entered to win one of our incredible raffle prize packages generously donated by our sponsors. All of the funds go directly to support conservation efforts of the NWTF."



Cassimus said, "Since 2012, the NWTF has opened more than 625,000 acres of additional public hunting land, recruited or reactivated more than 1.5 million hunters and conserved or enhanced more than 4 million acres. This was extremely impressive to me personally and I want to continue to promote land conservation throughout my lifetime. It felt right to take on the competitive nature of the Grand Slam and tie it to such a great cause.”



Cassimus has partnered with outstanding sponsors including Hoyt, Spypoint, Badlands, HHA, Country Singers, Luke Bryan and Chris Janson and many more (full sponsor list attached) for the Quest. Sponsors have graciously donated incredible prize packages that will be raffled off for those who donate to the NWTF via the Under 36 Quest. Prize packages total $25,000 and each and every donation of $35 or more will receive a $25 gift certificate to Bass Pro Shops and be entered to win the various packages available.



The grand prize winner for guessing the time closest to John's actual completion time goes to Mike Anderson of Orlando with a guess of 44 hours, 15 minutes and 12 seconds. Cassimus' actual finish time was 45 hours, 52 minutes and 41 seconds.



Continue to donate at:



Watch: @johncassimus on Instagram and a full video documentation of the quest will be launched on You Tube the first week of May.



