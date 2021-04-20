Well That's Interesting Tech Releases New TechWithPurpose Video Interview Featuring HealthTech Startup Disrupting Global Preventable Health Crisis

Press Releases Well, That's Interesting Tech! Press Release

In this, the latest in the series of Tech Leader Talks video interviews, the CEO and co-founder of Bisu talks about how easy, clean, at-home urine and saliva testing could change public health worldwide.

Newbury, United Kingdom, April 20, 2021 --(



The benefits of urine and saliva testing have well been understood for a long time. Yet the difficulty of collecting and analysing these bodily fluids has either led to the true value of the analysis being restricted to medical-practitioner-led scenarios (e.g. a doctor's visit) or at-home-tests that are often open to interpretation or can provide questionable accuracy.



The team at Bisu have their sights set on creating technology that is accessible, accurate and easy to use in the fight against global health crises, such as diabetes.



Using micro-fluidic lab-on-a-chip technology, this ground-breaking technology could give millions the information and motivation they need to make a meaningful change to their lives, alleviating global suffering from preventable health conditions.



In terms of the future, Bisu see applications of the urine and saliva test for nutritional testing, pet wellness, one that integrates with baby diapers, oral test, stress tests and even cow and livestock tests.



This latest TechLeaderTalks video interview sees Daniel talk about his journey and the potential of Bisu as well as advice for MedTech/HealthTech startups and investors. Looking back through the history of toilet test sensors, Daniel's advice is applicable to many startups and technology companies - make it work, make it accurate, but keep it simple.



Watch the full video and discover more inspiring purpose-driven tech leaders telling their story.



About the video interview series:

In the TechLeaderTalks Video Interviews series, Well, That’s Interesting Tech! speaks with technology leaders who aspire to change the world for good.



About Well, That’s Interesting Tech!

Well, That’s Interesting Tech! is a publication with the mission to raise awareness and inspire positive change in our world. With a focus on technology companies and leaders who are purpose-driven, Well, That’s Interesting Tech! seeks to elevate technologies that are delivering positive benefit aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).



