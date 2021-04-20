When The GroovaLottos Say “You Never Told Me,” You Should Listen

Press Releases TheGroovaLottos Press Release Share Blog

The Godfathers of Southcoast Thump & Soul are back with an original, funky little doo-wop cut for their April release, and the movement continues.





Bourne, MA, April 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- "You Never Told Me" is the latest single from Midnight Groove Recording artists, The GroovaLottos, following the March release of "I Love Dem (BIG GIRLS)." Here the ensemble explores their doo wop side, paying tribute to groups like The Whispers and The Spinners, with a little of their signature funk thrown in. GroovaLottos drummer, The ZYG 808 refers to the record as, "some street corner doo wop recorded in the shadows of a bridge." Which is actually kind of true, since Polyphonic Studios is located in the shadows of the Bourne Bridge.While "You Never Told Me" is a preview from a forthcoming collection/ album, The GroovaLottos have been preparing singles from their remixtape, "Mama's Hamper" for release, one by one. True fans will know where to get the collection ahead of time, but the rest of the world is getting their taste, song by song. All of this in between laying down tracks for the various clients coming through Polyphonic Studios. They are the epitome of the Parliament Funkadelic song that asks, "Who says a funk band can't play rock music?" as a day of sessions for clients runs the gambit of folk, hip-hop, rock, pop, jazz, and various indie/ singer-songwriter projects.The GroovaLottos are one of several acts affiliated with the Southcoast Thump & Soul movement, a cross-genre group of musical acts with the goal of releasing a new song every month for their audiences. When you are a soul-funk band and the house band for one of the top recording facilities in your region, you make use of the opportunity to create and record as much new music as you can. When Polyphonic Studios opened its doors (as much as it could under COVID-19 restrictions), the course of action was to produce as much in-house music as they could. Within The GroovaLottos ensemble alone are at least six genres of music (Soul, Jazz, Afro-Punk, EDM, Hip-Hop, Metal, Indie Rock). With that, The Southcoast Thump & Soul Movement was born.The GroovaLottos look forward to being able to play out again, and will be re-claiming their space in Provincetown's LOPES SQUARE on sunny days in the summer, as one of New England's favorite street cabaret bands.

