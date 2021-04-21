British Startup Sets Targets on Preventing Mental Illness with New Approach to Mental Fitness - Video Interview

Press Releases Well, That's Interesting Tech! Press Release

Minderful Co-Founder, Dr. Prior talks with Well, That's Interesting Tech! about his personal mental health journey and how Minderful aims to help reduce global mental health crises

During the interview, Dr. Prior talks about Minderful's novel focus on mental fitness as a way to both help manage, and prevent the development of more serious mental illnesses.



Dr. Prior likens today’s increased awareness and focus on mental health issues with the increased focus on physical movement, exercise and health in the 1990s. Back then the catalyst was the rapid expansion of availability of fast-food, conflated with the changes to more sedentary working lives. However, today, the agent of change is a combination of already struggling health care systems, social media influences and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.



Dr. Prior and the team at Minderful aim to help people take a proactive approach to building resilience through improved mental fitness, in an effort to help alleviate or manage more serious mental health conditions. With the app launching soon, users can experience the calm and sense of control their proprietary approach will provide by visiting the blog on their website, minderful.com.



Tune in to the video to hear more from Dr. Prior on many more topics, including the similarities and differences between Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the current surge in purpose-driven ESG momentum, the bottom line impact for investing in employee wellbeing, the resource constraints of the current health care systems and how the peak of this constraint on physical illness that we see today will be eclipsed in a few years by mental illnesses, and a lot more.



About Well, That's Interesting Tech!

Well, That’s Interesting Tech! is a publication with the mission to raise awareness and inspire positive change in our world. With a focus on technology companies and leaders who are purpose-driven, Well, That’s Interesting Tech! seeks to elevate technologies that are delivering positive benefit aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).



Find out more by searching, "Well, That’s Interesting Tech" or visiting https://wellthatsinteresting.tech.



About the TechLeaderTalks Video Interview Series

Scott Stonham

+447508446148



https://wellthatsinteresting.tech



