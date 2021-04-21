Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

MidnightRefrain.XYZ Showcases Jazz and Blues Superstars on the TVS Opus Network Classic TV Music Shows on the WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix

Jazz and Blues greats Louis Armstrong, Al Hirt, Ella Fitzgerald, Bobby Troupe, and more are featured on th Midnight Refrain collection of classic TV performances from the first 40 years of broadcast TV in th USA.

TVS MidnightRefrain.XYZ is located in Las Vegas, with a TVS Movie Ranch and TVS Music Studio in Bakersfield. Essington, PA, April 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- MidnightRefrain.XYZ has been established by the TVS Television Network to showcase classic jazz and blues TV performances from 1948-1987. The performances appear on the TVS Opus Network, a 24/7 ad supported free to watch streaming service on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Amazon, ROKU, Google, Apple, and Web TV, MidnightRefrain.XYZ is available on all Mobile and IPTV devices, as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.TVS Opus Network is one of 40 TVS MicroChannels on the WatchYour.TV platform. Six channel bundles from TVS Sports, TVS Classic TV, TVS Home Shopping, TVS Classic Movies, TVS Lifestyle, and TVS Kids & Family Networks bulwark the service.All TVS programming is free to watch and ad supported. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles TVS sponsorship opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York.TVS Television Network was founded in 1960 and is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows to broadcast, cable, OTT, Mobile, IPTV, PPV, and home video platforms.TVS MidnightRefrain.XYZ is located in Las Vegas, with a TVS Movie Ranch and TVS Music Studio in Bakersfield. Contact Information TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

661-978-5409



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



