Florida-Based Fence Franchise Continues to Expand in Major Markets Opening Its Third Georgia Location

Are you ready to Atlanta, GA, April 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- A vast fencing market calls for a strong presence from the nation’s fastest growing home services fence franchise. After dominating the fence market throughout neighboring Florida, Georgia’s new Superior Fence & Rail of South Atlanta is set to help the company establish itself as a leading fence provider in this major metro. New franchise owner, Paul Evans, is ready for the challenge of becoming the leading professional fence provider in the Atlanta area. Corporate owner, Zach Peyton, says, “We’re ready to fill that role,” with Paul, who has, “an impressive small business track record. His service in the fire department and his commitment to faith and family round out a resume that makes him a perfect fit for our model.”Bravery, Courage, StrengthThese positive attributes are commonly associated with the firefighting profession. They are also necessary ingredients for those who begin an entrepreneurial journey. After serving his community for 15 years as a firefighter and medic, rising to the rank of Lieutenant, Paul longed for an opportunity that would allow him more time with his wife and five children. After ample consideration and due diligence, he realized that becoming a Superior Fence & Rail franchise owner would offer, “The opportunity to have more time with my family, be financially secure, build something special, and serve my community in a different capacity.” Paul felt that once he was able to make the transition from one career to the other, this franchise opportunity would offer potential for limitless success. Zach adds, “Paul understands what it takes to build a business - great people, smart processes, and innovative technology. In our system he’ll just need to build, train, and retain the best people and we’ll enable their success with the systems and technology.”With experience building a company from the ground up, Paul has what it takes to build his fence business At the age of only 24, Paul proved himself a formidable force in business. With, “an idea and a blank legal pad of paper,” he built a non-emergency ambulance company from the ground up. In this trial by fire effort, he found himself having to, “design, create, and implement all of the systems surrounding my company. From logistics, finance, operations, human resources, and management.” That experience finds Paul very appreciative of Superior Fence & Rail franchise opportunity , where all systems are already in place – tried, tested, and ever-improving under the supportive corporate ownership team. Knowing that without an established foundation, all is bound to fail, he whole-heartedly believes in Superior Fence & Rail, saying, “Every question I had, I was given an answer that not only solved the problem but gave me more insight on how the carefully constructed and integrated systems at SFR work.” Zach Peyton believes Paul to be a perfect fit for expanding the business footprint in the Atlanta Metro. Simply adding, “I’m very excited to work with Paul and his team!”Are you ready to own a fence franchise with Superior Fence & Rail? For franchising information, visit https://fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com/ or contact franchise@superiorfenceandrial.com